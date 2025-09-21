Eglish end Owen Roes challenge

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIIP QUARTER-FINAL

EGLISH 1-19 OWEN ROES 2-10

DESPITE bookending this contest with goals, Owen Roes once more couldn’t get over the quarter-final hump in the Intermediate Championship as Eglish again underlined why they are among the livewire contenders for this year’s Paddy Cullen Cup.

Advertisement

This much-anticipated ‘Friday night lights’ showdown never really ignited as was hoped at Healy Park, with St Patrick’s surging into a 1-13 to 1-4 interval lead, which they were able to defend with relative comfort for the remainder of the contest.

Yes the Roes had their chances,with the normally prolific Cathal McShame missing a late penalty, as well as another one on one opportunity to beat Eglish’s assured netminder Jack Gibney, but over the duration the better team advanced to the last four.

Matthew McGleenan, Conor Holmes and Conall McNulty all caught the eye for the victors, on an evening when their potent shooter Ethan Jordan was ‘held’ to eight points, while Peter Kirk, Tony Devine, Cathal McShane and Dara Dooher kept plugging away for the Roes.

The Glenmornan boys enjoyed a dream start, finding the net within twenty seconds of the throw-in, Dooher coolly rounding the goalie to finish after Devine and Aidan Hegarty combined to tee up the opening.

Eglish though weren’t fazed and by the tenth minute had drawn level courtesy of scores from Jordan (free), Conor McCann and Dan Muldoon with a fisted attempt.

The hard-working Devine almost bulldozed through for a second Owen Roes goal but he screwed his effort just off target, before McShane then split the posts with a neat turn and conversion. McGleenan restored parity again for St Patrick’s with a fine run and finish down the spine of the Roes defence, but a skilfully struck two pointer by Dooher had Owen Roes in the box seat once more

However it was Eglish who then purred through the gears hitting a rich vein of form that saw them register 1-6 in a rampant twelve minute spell. Inevitably Jordan weighed in with four of them (one free) capping some polished approach work with top notch finishes. Muldoon fisted over his second of the night, while half back Conall McNulty sliced through for an assured effort.

Advertisement

The 22nd minute goal also epitomised their slick and silky attacking sorties, defender Jack Muldoon released by Turlough Muldoon down the centre to apply a crish finish past Roes keeper Ryan McShane.

Though Cathal McShane stopped the rot with a much needed score, there was another spree of white flags recorded by Eglish courtesy of Jordan (45), McGleenan and Luke Donnelly prior to the break.

Half-time Roes sub Niall McAleer cracked an effort inches over the bar on the restart, as they signalled their intentions to go direct, albeit keeper Gibney was a solid figure between the sticks throughout for Eglish, especially under the high ball.

A two point free from Jordan, cancelled out McShane’s brace of scores at the other end, though there was a greater intensity and application to the Roes game.

Another quality Dooher two pointer and Hegarty single brought the gap down to five-1-15 to 1-10- but with McShane seeing his effort for goal comfortably saved by Gibney soon after, as well as a couple of two point frees drop short, it appeared to sap the life out of the Roes challenge.

Donnelly (two) and McGleenan each stretched the lead for Eglish, before there was late penalty drama at the other end. The first was miscued off target by McShane, after Devine has been fouled, while another last minute spot kick by Hegarty, this time McShane having been upended, was converted on the rebound by the taker after Gibney saved initially. It was a mere consolation strike however.

Scorers

Eglish: Ethan Jordan (0-8, 1 tpf, 2f, 1 ’45’), Matthew Og McGleenan (0-4), Jack Muldoon (1-0), Luke Donnelly (0-3), Dan Muldoon (0-2), Conor McCann, Conall McNulty (0-1)

Owen Roes: Dara Dooher (1-4,2tps), Aidan Hegarty (1-1), Cathal McShane (0-4,1f), Niall McAleer (0-1)

Teams

Eglish: Jack Gibney, Aaron Daly, Jack Muldoon, Conor Holmes, Conall McNulty, Ryan McKenna, Nathan Horsfield, Matthew Og McGleenan, Conor McCann, Emmett McKenna, Dan Muldoon, Turlough Muldoon, Seamus Muldoon, Luke Donnelly, Ethan Jordan. Subs used: Ryan Donnelly for S Muldoon (42mins), Colm Byrne for D Muldoon (42), Paul Mason for C McNulty (59)

Owen Roes: Ryan McShane, Gerard Devine, Peter Kirk, Aodhan Gormley, Callan Doherty, Stephen Kelly, Damien McCrossan, Conal McCormack, Tony Devine, Conor O’Neill, Cathal McShane, Conn Tinney, Aidan Hegarty, Eoin McNulty, Dara Dooher. Subs used: Michael Dooher for C Tinney (8mins), Niall McAleer for C O’Neill (h-time), Ronan McNulty for M Dooher (52), Adam Coyle for D Dooher (52)

Referee: Stephen Campbell (Stewartstown)