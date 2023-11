Eglish 2-10 Dromore 1-8

A SUPERB underage season for Eglish continued at Pearse Park in Galbally on Sunday afternoon when they collected the Grade One Minor league title at the expense of Dromore.

It was a keenly-contested clash from start to finish with little more than a point of two between the sides until Cormac Toye fired in his second goal of the afternoon a minute from the end of normal time to ensure that the silverware went to the St Patrick’s.

The winners led by a point at halftime and Dromore will look back with regret at a number of missed chances in the third quarter when they were having the better of things in terms of possession.

Dromore bossed things early on but they could make no in-roads into a well-organised Eglish defence and it was the winners who opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a well-taken effort from Ryan Donnelly.

Eglish won possession from the next kickout and they moved the ball well for full forward Ronan Bradley to double their advantage. A free from Padraig Dillon saw the St Dympna’s open their account before Fearghal McGurren exchanged passes with Oisin Teague to level matters.

In the 14th minute, a goalbound shot from Bradley was well-blocked by Aidan Colton at the expense of a ’45’ which Bradley knocked over.

Eglish were beginning to come into the game and they moved two points in front when a powerful run from Sheehan Fay saw him go past a couple of challenges before splitting the posts.

In the 20th minute Dromore got their noses in front for the first time in the contest when Brian Gallagher and McGurren combined for wing half back Jack Law to fire low to the net past keeper Ronan Donnelly.

In the next attack Eglish got back on level terms with a quality point from Lorcan Hegarty only for Dillon to convert a tricky free off the ground at the other end of the field.

In the 24th minute Eglish took a lead that they were never to lose when Donnelly and Hegarty combined for Toye to find the net in style. Dromore then had three wides on the trot but they did have the final say of the half from another Dillon free to leave it 1-5 to 1-4 at the interval.

Within 30 seconds of the restart Donnelly took a fine point for Eglish but Dromore responded with an equally fine score from Dillon.

Dromore then enjoyed period of pressure but they got no scores from it and instead it was Eglish who landed the next score when good work from James Daly saw him find midfielder Nathan Horsfield who drove over.

With eight minutes to go midfielder John Edgar left just the minimum between the two sides but Dromore couldn’t find an equaliser. Eglish made the most of any chances that came their way with Bradley converting a long range free before Horsfield left three between them with five minutes left on the clock.

A mark from Dillon was a good response from Dromore but 60 seconds later it was effectively game over when Horsfield placed Toye for his second major. As the game slipped into injury time both sides were reduced to 14 men after Oisin Teague and Horsfield were straight red-carded.

Wing half back Eoghan Donnelly put six between the sides and while Dillon had the final say for Dromore it was Eglish who took the title.