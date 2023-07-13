Eglish Under-16s complete the double

Eglish 5-12 Greencastle 3-6

EGLISH produced a superb second half display at Garvaghey to clinch the Grade Two U16 Championship title when they got the better of a gallant Greencastle side in the decider.

This was a repeat of the league final and at half-time Greencastle looked like avenging that defeat as they led by six points but a blistering start to the second period, when they scored 2-9 without reply, turned the game on its head as Eglish completed the double at this level.

Advertisement

Greencastle had the wind at their backs and they struck first with a Caolan Treacy goal.

In the 11th minute Matthew Daly got an Eglish major before Brian Og McGuckin and Sean Og Teague exchanged points.

In trying weather conditions Greencastle then hit a purple patch with a brace of points from Teague and one from Michael Francis McAleer followed by a brilliant individual goal from Treacy.

Eglish responded with points from Daly and McGuckin but on the stroke of halftime Eoghan Conway got in for a third Greencastle goal to leave it 3-3 to 1-3 at the break.

In order to upset the odds Greencastle needed a good start to the second half but the opposite happened as they had to wait until the 52nd minute to add to their tally via Treacy.

During that time their opponents took a firm grip on proceedings with four points from McGuckin, a brace from Rory O’Donnell and efforts from Cody Gallagher and Karl Donnelly and when you add in goals from Dominic Oliver and Daly they were well in control.

To their credit Greencastle kept battling away and they went close to getting a couple of goals but they had to settle for a couple of points from centre half forward Teague.

Advertisement

With time almost up Eglish substitute Ethan Gildernew stole the limelight with two goals to give his side a deserved if flattering twelve point win.