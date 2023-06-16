Eglish Under-16s topple the ‘Castle boys

EGLISH 3-9 GREENCASTLE 0-6

EGLISH are Grade Two Under-16 League champions for 2023 after a deserved win at Garvaghey but the final scoreline doesn’t do justice to a Greencastle side who pushed them all the way.

The winners were boosted by a well taken goal from midfielder Matthew Daly after only three minutes but Greencastle wasted no time in responding with a quality brace of points from Caolan Tracey. A twenty metre free from Sean Og Teague then levelled matters before Brian Og McGuckin and Teague swapped scores.

Eglish though were always able to keep their opponents at arms length with Ronan Quinn getting on the scoresheet before Daly cut in along the end line to fist over the bar.

Respective full forwards Shane Molloy and McGuckin then traded points with quality efforts before Eglish assumed control in the last six minutes of the opening half. McGuckin landed a point from play as well as one from a free while corner forwards Cody Gallagher and Karol Donnelly both found the range as well to leave them leading 1-8 to 0-5 at the short whistle.

Greencastle dominated possession in the opening stages of the second half but four wides proved costly before Tracey got what proved to be their last score of the contest in the 36th minute.

Two minutes later McGuckin scored what proved to be the last point of the contest but despite that there was plenty of hard work and good play from both sides. Karol Donnelly, James Daly and Matthew Daly combined for Rory O’Donnell to score a goal to moreorless seal Eglish’s triumph.

To their credit though Greencastle kept battling away without getting any reward from a disciplined Eglish defence and the winners then sealed the silverware when midfielder James Daly slotted home a penalty.