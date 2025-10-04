Eire Ogs aim to extend domestic hurling dominance

SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

ANOTHER mouth-watering clash of the big two in Tyrone hurling is in prospect at Healy Park in Omagh this Sunday when Carrickmore Eire Ogs aim for a sixth consecutive Benburb Cup success against their old rivals from Dungannon.

Recent years have seen the Eire Ogs dominate the hurling scene in the county. But the memory of last year’s final suggests that this latest instalment of their more than 50 year-old rivalry could prove a lot closer than has been the case.

Advertisement

In 2024, Dungannon staged a dramatic comeback which brought them to the brink of a first victory since 2019. The Eoghan Ruadh side lost out in the end by three points on a score of 3-16 to 3-13. Suffice to say, though, that the result will provide them with plenty of motivation for 2025 and serve as a warning against complacency for the Eire Ogs.

Both clubs have been performing well so far this year in the various league competitions. Nevertheless, the aim of another Benburb Cup success, combined with the chance of Ulster Club glory to come, is set to be a major motivation.

“A lot of us have been playing together on the Tyrone team, so we know that the County Final is going to be all about what happens on the day,” said Carrickmore’s Bryan McGurk.

“We’re looking forward to the game. This is the County championship and we want to win it. If you want to do anything in Ulster then you have to win the county first.

“It’s all about getting out of Tyrone first because Dungannon are a very good team. But you have to commend the two clubs because we’re playing each other year in and year out and keeping both of ourselves up at the top level. That takes a lot of work behind the scenes, but we’ll be looking forward to Sunday.

“Adrian Slane has come in as manager and there’s a few local lads in the background as well. Our preparations have been good so hopefully everything will work out on the day.”

Meanwhile, Dungannon manager, Martin Devlin, is relishing what he sees as their underdogs role as they bid to finally break a six year gap since their most recent title.

Advertisement

“We’re up against it. It’s hard to beat Carrickmore who are a strong team, but we’re training well and we hope for the best,” he said.

“The rub of the green last year probably would have got us over the line. There’s nothing really between the teams. They have got the rub of the green this last couple of years, and have have had a couple of hard years.

“Every game is different, and we’re just hoping for a performance. But if we could get a repeat of what happened last year, then it would be great.”

While Dungannon will be seeking big performances from Mickey Little, Lorcan Devlin, Fionn Devlin and Josh Ferguson, Carrickmore’s challenge is set to be led by an experienced team that includes Bryan McGurk, Dean Rafferty and Francie Hurson.

The game is pre-ceded by the clash of Omagh and Naomh Colmcille, two teams which have developed a healthy rivalry in the Junior decider during recent years. For a number of years following the re-establishment of hurling in Omagh, they struggled to defeat Naomh Colmcille in this Junior decider as the East Tyrone side dominated.

But all that has changed in recent seasons and it’s Omagh who are now in the ascendency. The St Enda’s are hoping to secure their third consecutive title, having made the breakthrough in 2023 and then repeated the feat last year with an emphatic 3-19 to 2-11 win over their Coalisland and Clonoe rivals.

The St Enda’s are continuing to make impressive strides at underage level and while many of those players are still too young for adult hurling, the team is spearheaded by a number of players with inter-county experience, including Fionn Corry and Ciaran Lagan.

That Junior final gets underway at 2pm, with the senior final taking place at 4pm.