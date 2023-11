ONE more step now beckons the Carrickmore hurlers as their long-awaited quest for an Ulster Intermediate title nears its climax after they reached the final courtesy of a big win on Saturday.

The Eire Ogs have been waiting for a final appearance since losing to Creggan in 2015. But now they’ve turned the tables and are getting set to prepare for the 2023 decider against Donegal champions, Setanta.

It has been a marvellous journey so far for the Tyrone champions. But they will be under no illusions about the task ahead of them as they bid to win a first ever title.

Team manager, Sean Paul Begley, was understandably satisfied with their deserved five point win over Creggan Kickhams in the semi-final on Saturday. But he’ll be demanding another massive performance in the final.

“We’re delighted with the win, especially coming in against the Antrim champions in what will always be a very tough game,” he said.

“They’re a very big physical team and I’m just glad to be out the other end. The four first half goals were absolutely crucial because there was very little between the teams in the end. We had that bit of a buffer which was massively important.

“We were always in control in the second half, but they were always coming back and that we’d be under pressure.

“That was how it proved to be – a long and hard fought second half.”

Now they are relishing the celebrations at reaching the final, and well aware that the job simply has to be finished.

“This will be our first final since 2015. We’re through to the final and Setanta will be extremely strong,” added Begley.

“Finals are there to be won and we’ve won nothing yet. But it’s good to have built on the Tyrone success, and you can see how that has helped us to develop as a club as well.”