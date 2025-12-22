Eire Ogs dreams of All-Ireland date at Croke Park are dashed

ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE HURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Carrickmore 1-17 Tooreen 1-28

DREAMS of a first ever All-Ireland Club final place for a Tyrone hurling team were shattered during the final quarter or so of this clash which saw Carrickmore fall to devastating scoring blitz from Tooreen of Mayo at Breffni Park on Sunday.

But this was far from as one-sided as the scoreline might suggest. Instead, the Eire Ogs can take immense pride from a clash which saw the teams level on thirteen occasions before the Connacht champions eased to victory.

Bryan McGurk’s goal and some superb displays throughout the field from Shea Munroe, Aidan Kelly, Cormac Munroe and Conor Grogan ensured that the Tyrone and Ulster champions were very much in contention for long periods of this intensely competitive clash.

The teams were level ten separate times during what was a very closely contested first half. It was a tie in which both teams worked hard to try and establish a foothold, but instead were pegged back time and again.

Tough exchanges highlighted the determination of the two to make their mark. But the Eire Ogs certainly gained in confidence as that opening period developed with a series of fine scores, as well as great tackling in the defence.

Oran McKee, Cormac Munroe, Dermot Begley and Dean Rafferty kept the Tooreen attack at bay, forcing them into taking scores from difficult angles. A tally of eight wides from the Mayo and Connacht champions highlighted the effectiveness of the Eire Og defence.

Conor Grogan and Francie Hurson worked hard at midfield and they uliltised their scoring chances with determination and skill. A little over ten seconds had elapsed when Francie Hurson won possession from the throw-in before racing through to send them ahead.

Further scores in that first quarter from Aidan Kelly, Seamus Sweeney and Conor Grogan edged them ahead on four separate occasions. However, Tooreen were also making their mark and, as the game developed, it became clear that neither of the two were going to press too far ahead.

Shane Bolan, Liam Lavin and Sean Kenny were on form for Tooreen. The point of the half for them came courtesy of Eoin Delaney when he won the ball before firing them ahead on a score of 0-6 to 0-5.

No quarter was being asked or given, but Carrickmore appeared to be gaining the slighest of edges. Good interceptions from Oran McKee, Bryan McGurk and Dermot Begley, combined with some well-placed passes to leave them in the ascendency.Three points in quick succession from Aidan Kelly put them 0-10 to 0-9 ahead and saw them approach the interval break in a flourish.

Shea Munroe almost got through on goal before being intercepted. But a brace of scores from Aidan Kelly gave them a deserved 0-12 to 0-10 lead at half-time, and the confidence to maintain their momentum on the resumption as well.

Points in quick succession from the Mayo side at the start of that second half signalled a rise in the tempo of the tie generally. Within minutes of the restart, Tooreen displayed real intent in coming from behind to go ahead. Eoin Delaney and Sean Kenny registered well-taken scores, before Liam Lavin fired them ahead on a score of 0-13 to 0-12.

Crucially, though, the Eire Ogs responded with a fierce commitment not to let things slip. Aidan Kelly and Shea Munroe registered inspirational scores as the forging runs forward of Bryan McGurk and Cormac Munroe saw them continue to put pressure on in attack.

Just two points separated the teams at this stage, on a score of 0-17 to 0-15. Now was the time for both teams to grab the initiative for the closing stages. But, as the minutes ebbed away, it was the skill, creativity and scoretaking which made the decisive difference in favour of the Mayo side. One statistic stands out above all others from those closing stages. Tooreen registered the grand total of 1-10 in a 17 minute, outscoring the Eire Ogs by 1-10 to 1-2 during that period to emerge comfortable winners.

While they missed a series of chances earlier in the tie, now they scored almost at will. Liam Lavin, Shane Boland and Eoin Delaney all scored before Shane Boland fired home a great goal. But they were finished yet and further scores from Fergal and Shane Boland, Sean Kenny and Oisin Greally ensured that they were safely through to the final with 10 minutes or so remaining.

Carrickmore, though, continued to battle hard. Aidan Woods and Shea Munroe registered points, before Dermot Begley’s speculative free sailed all the way to the net. Those scores put a more respectable look on the final scoreline, but the final whistle confirmed their defeat and the end of an historic 2025 journey.

Scorers

Carrickmore: Dermot Begley 1-0 (f), AidanKelly 0-9 (6f), Shea Munroe 0-3, Seamus Sweeney 0-1, Francie Hurson 0-1, Conor Grogan 0-1, Aidan Woods 0-1.

Tooreen: Shane Boland 1-8 (0-3f), Eoin Delaney 0-7 (0-1s/l), Sean Kenny (3f), Liam Lavin 0-4 each, Fergal Boland 0-2, Brian Morley 0-1, Oisin Greally 0-1, Fergal Delaney 0-1.

Teams

Carrickmore: Conor McElhatton, Donal Sweeney, Oran McKee, Conall McKee, Dermot Brgley, Cormac Munroe, Dean Rafferty, Francie Hurson, Conor Grogan, Bryan McGurk, Aidan Kelly, Seamus Sweeney, Oisin Daly, Conn Sweeney, Shea Munroe. Subs – Aidan Woods for O Daly (33), Mickey Coyle for D Sweeney (37), Sean Og Grogan for F Hurson (44), Justin Kelly for B McGurk (50), Anthony Crossan for S Sweeney (55).

Tooreen: Bobby Douglas, Oisin Greally, Michael Morley, Stephen Coyne, Joe Boyle, Conal Hession, David Kenny, Shane Boland, Brian Morley, Eoin Delaney, Sean Kenny, Fergal Boland, Liam Lavin, John Cassidy, Kenny Feeney. Subs: Sean Regan for J Cassidy, Fionn Delaney for K Feeney (half-time), Daniel Ruane for B Morley (40), David Delaney for S Kenny (55), David Harrison for F Boland (57).

Referee: Peter Owens, Down.