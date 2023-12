A HISTORY-making achievement beckons the Carrickmore hurlers this Saturday in Owenbeg when they bid to become the first Tyrone team to win the Ulster Intermediate title.

Hopes are high for the Tyrone champions, as they bid to maintain the momentum of a brilliant season to date.

It is eight years since the Eire Ogs last reached the provincial decider and defeat to Creggan was their lot on that occasion. Now they’ll be hoping to make it third time lucky for teams from the Red Hand county in the showpiece decider.

Wins over Lisbellaw of Fermanagh and then Creggan of Antrim in the semi-final have highlighted the commitment and skill of the Benburb Cup holders. Now they are aiming to complete the job against the Donegal champions, Setanta.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue to the game is the fact that Carrickmore’s opponents are managed by former Strabane hurler, Gary McGettigan. He has in his team Gerard Gilmore, a former teammate at Shamrocks of current Eire Ogs defender, Anthony Crossan.

A big hero in that Eire Ogs semi-final was full-forward, Sean Og Grogan. His four goal haul proved crucial in sealing an eagerly-anticipated victory. He is under no illusions about the task facing them, or the importance of this game for the club and local community.

“This is going to be a massive occasion for us, because any of the teams in the Ulster Intermediate are capable of winning it and now Setanta are standing in our way,” he said.

“We have been out to try and get to this final for years. There’ll be nothing in this final either. Having everyone available in the squad has made a real difference for us this year. Last season there were injuries and so on, but we’re probably that bit more experienced and we’ve used the hurt from last year as well.

“All those small things have made a difference. SP (Sean Paul Begley) has come in as manager and the boys around him like Sean Kerr, Ciaran McElhatton, Sean McGlinchey and then obviously Mickey McCullagh are part of a great set-up.”

The full-forward will be hoping to make a big mark again in this weekend’s final, but there’s one another major motivating factor for the Eire Ogs in their quest for a first Ulster title.

“I just love been involved and love getting to the training,” added Grogan. “It’s just enjoyable generally, the whole group is just good.

“You have to enjoy this journey and so far it has been going good. The team is playing well, there’s a good level of teamwork. We make no bones about it – we consider ourselves a good hurling team. It doesn’t always work out like that, but we love this game and we love the Eire Ogs club.

“All the players are trying every day to go out and better themselves. We’ve had the chance during the past few weeks to go out and enjoy the build-up.

“There’s not all that many big days when you’re playing. It’s great for the kids. Carrickmore is a small place and yet we do all right in all codes. That’s what it’s about. It takes everyone to be out and working hard and that’s what we’ll try and do again on Saturday.”