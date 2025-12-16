Éire Ógs manager revels in their All-Ireland triumph

CAMOGIE- ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

By Niall Gartland

ÉIRE Óg camogie manager Declan Sherlock saluted an outstanding team performance as they snuffed out St Kevin’s of Louth in Saturday’s All-Ireland Junior B final at Blanchardstown.

The challenge was a considerable one: St Kevin’s had racked up massive tallies on route to Saturday’s showdown, but the Éire Ógs were by no means daunted and hounded their opponents in every sector of the pitch, their tireless efforts yielding a 2-7 to 1-5 victory on a historic day for the club.

Speaking after the game, their delighted manager Declan Sherlock savoured their latest title triumph – and an All-Ireland success is more than the cherry on top after what’s been a magnificent year or so.

“We won the Bridie McMenamin, the Tyrone Intermediate, Ulster and now the All-Ireland, in the space over just 12 months.

“We’ve had a really mean defence all year – the hooking and the blocking has been really important for us. St Kevin’s came into the game scoring 4-10 and 2-19 in previous matches, and we knew we’d have to do something about it. We worked a lot on our defence, and using the ball wisely, and it’s paid off. The girls deserve this because they work so hard.”

To say that the Éire Ógs are thriving would be a serious understatement. As a club, they’re riding the crest of a wave, and Sherlock says that one of the secrets of their success is that everyone is valued equally.

“We’ve carried a big panel this year. Girls who aren’t old enough for senior just wanted to be involved, and it helps us bridge that gap as well. The amount of competitions the hurlers and camogs have won at ‘A’ level is just fantastic – the club is going from strength-to-strength.

“One of the great things about the Éire Óg club is that they value the camogie just as much as the hurling.

“There’s no hierarchy in that sense. The girls get everything the lads get and that’s what’s bringing us on.”