Dunloy 3-12 Éire Óg 2-9

ÉIRE Óg’s hopes of a second Ulster Minor Club Hurling Championship were dash at the hands of Dunloy in last week’s semi-final in Ballinascreen.

The Carrickmore men, fresh from winning the shield competition for a second season in succession, were underdogs against a Dunloy side that ended Loughgiel’s drive for a fifth successive Antrim title.

When Conor Mort hit the net after just 47 seconds for Dunloy – before tagging on a point – it set the tone for the first half.

Trailing 1-3 to 0-0, Éire Óg settled somewhat with two points from Aidan Woods with Shea Munroe adding a score.

Dunloy grabbed their second goal in the 11th minute from Aidan Richmond – who started ahead of the listed Oisin McCamphill – and they were in control

Éire Óg hurled well throughout the opening half and were in touch at the break – 2-5 to 0-7 – thanks for scores from Aidan Woods, captain Francy Hurson and Shea Munroe.

Despite playing into the wind in the second half, Dunloy took control in the third quarter with Ben O’Kane and Reece Cunning on form on their way to a nine-point lead.

The Carrickmore side started to go more direct and it paid off with five minutes to go. Hurson had a shot saved but his 65 sailed all the way to the net.

Aidan and Rory Woods added points for Éire Óg but a late score from Oisin McCallin secured Dunloy’s passage to Sunday’s decider against a Bredagh side, who easily accounted for Lavey in the other semi-final.

MATCH STATS

Dunloy

Caolan McFerran; Cahir McMullan, Sean Óg Blaney, Charlie Cunning; Ryan McClements., Ben O’Kane, Jack McKeever; Jack Martin (0-4), Reece Cunning (0-1); Ryan Scott, Luke McFerran (0-1), Conor Mort (1-1); Oisin McCallin (1-3, 1f), Aidan Richmond (1-0), Paudraig Martin (0-2, 1 65)

Subs: Donnach Laverty for C Mort, Damien Kinsella for A Richmond, Paudraig McColgan for C McMullan

Éire Óg

Aodhan Groogan; Ciaran McKenna, Cormac McCrystal, Senan Munroe; Michael Coyle, Aidan Woods (0-5, 1f), Padraig McCrystal; Daithai McElhatton. Francy Hurson (1-2, 1-0 65, 2f); Caolánn Martin, Shea Munroe (0-2), Darragh McPhillips; Kevin Cuddy, Finbar Donnelly, Dylan Devlin

Subs: Rory Woods (1-0) for C Martin, Caolin Grimes for D McPhillips, Oran Keyes for K Cuddy

Referee: Tarlach Conway (Derry)