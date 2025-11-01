Eire Ogs Slane hoping to take that extra step

ULSTER INTERMEDIATE HURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

YEARS of unsuccessful effort on the Ulster Club scene have not dimmed the determination of Carrickmore Eire Ogs to make their mark in the provincial Intermediate title-race which will see them take on St Eunan’s of Letterkenny this Sunday at 1.30pm in Letterkenny.

The Tyrone champions completed a sixth consecutive title a few weeks ago when they came from behind to defeat Dungannon In the traditional Benburb Cup decider. But now new targets are demanding their attention as they bid to take on and defeat the Donegal champions.

It’s an important clash for Carrickmore who will enter the game with renewed hope of making sustained progress. But, according to team manager, Adrian Slane, the task of winning an Ulster Club remains a key target for both the management and players.

“Our mantra now is that we want an Ulster title,” he said.

“The Tyrone title is very important to us, but the Ulster title has eluded us over the years and we’re now determined to make the most of this opportunity.

“This is my first managerial job. I’ve played hurling myself and watched from the stands during the past five or six years and said to myself the chance now is to come in and put my stamp on the team and that stamp is an Ulster title,

“We’ll be going for us and, even if we don’t win it this year, we’ll go again next year. We met at the start of the year and we have a goal. All the players met at the start of this year in the Charm Inn and set the target of Tyrone and then Ulster.

“St Eunan’s are our opponents this weekend, we’ve had a few challenge matches against them in the past year or so, and met them in the Ulster League. They know us, we know them, and it’s definitely going to be a battle.”

The Eire Ogs have come close in recent years and reached the final only to lose out.

But the manner of their win in the Tyrone Championship once again highlights their resolve and resilience, qualities which will be needed in abundance when they face St Eunan’s in this Sunday’s quarter final on the home ground of the newly crowned Donegal champions.

“This team has depth that was highlighted by the changes that were made during the County Final,” added Slane.

“It has taken time to develop that and create these hurlers. The experience of having come so close will hopefully help us. The difference is that this isn’t our first rodeo, we have explosive power and 42 players who are willing to put their body on the line to win and that’s going to be the difference.”