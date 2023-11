ÉIRE Óg needed extra time to finally shake off the challenge of Fermanagh champions Lisbellaw in last year’s Ulster Hurling Championship semi-final and the Carrickmore side would accept a similar style of victory this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon (2pm) at Páirc Colmcille, the two sides lock horns for the third season in a row, with both having racked up one win apiece from the previous two encounters.

Lisbellaw eased to a ten-point victory back in 2021 on their way to the Ulster final, which they ultimately lost to Derry side Banagher, while Carrickmore turned the tables twelve months ago.

A long-range delivery from Justin Kelly ended up in the back of the net, taking the game to extra time last season, and Éire Óg were the better team in the additional twenty minutes of hurling, winning 2-23 to 2-18 in the end.

“We’ve actually played Lisbellaw in the last two years in the Ulster Championship, so we know them fairly well at this stage,” said Éire Óg star Brian McGurk, who was one of nine scorers in that contest.

“Last year we just got over the line against them after extra time so it’ll be evenly matched again, I would imagine.

“They gave us a wee bit of a trimming the year before and I suppose we took that defeat to heart maybe; we didn’t really play to our strengths that day. We got one back on them last years and we’ll be expecting a tight one again.

“It went all the way to extra time last year, we got a goal at the end of normal time to level it and we just pushed on then and won in extra time.”

That sent Éire Óg through to the last four in the Ulster Intermediate race where extra time was once again called upon. This time however, Éire Óg would falter after normal time, and it was Armagh side Middletown who advanced to the decider.

“Middletown beat us then in the Athletic Grounds in the semi-final last year, it went to extra time as well,” added McGurk, who chipped in with a point that day. “We’re eager to give this a really good shot, it’s a big aim to give it a really good rattle.”

Carrickmore have reached the Ulster final twice in their entire history but just came up short against St John’s and Creggan Kickhams in the 2010 and 2015 deciders. But McGurk insists it remains “a privilege” to represent Tyrone on the provincial stage

“When you’re still training at this time of the year, you know you have something to play for and I suppose is the case throughout Ulster in hurling, there may be isn’t a huge number of clubs within your county.

“So, to get into Ulster and represent your county, it’s great to be able to test yourself against other teams throughout Ulster. To represent your county in Ulster, it’s a privilege.”

Carrickmore enhanced their dominance of the Benburb Cup courtesy of another emphatic victory over their rivals from Dungannon in the County senior decider last month.

Since the turn of the 21st century, the two teams have met in all but three of the Tyrone County hurling finals. But it’s the boys in black and amber who have made the most impressive mark on the roll of honour.

Their record since 2000 has also been very impressive. During that period, the Éire Ógs have won the Benburb Cup on 15 occasions, included three consecutively in 2002, 2003 and 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008, a four-in-a-row between 2014 and 2017 and now another quartet in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. However their goal now is to make a significant impact on the Ulster front.