Emily’s earmarked as star of the future

OMAGH Accies starlet, Emily Irwin has been earmarked as a potential star of the future following her inclusion in the Irish Women’s National Talent squad.

She was spotted during her time with the Ulster under-18s earlier this year and it was after impressing as part of that squad that coach, Neil Alcorn, who is part of the IRFU Pathway set-up, made contact with Emily’s parents, George and Wendy, to see if she would be interested in joining the Ulster section of the panel a year early so that next year she can hit the ground running and can hopefully earn a place in the Irish under-18 Six Nations squad.

At the moment, being only 15 years of age, it means the Omagh Academy GCSE pupil can’t actually represent her country as she is a year young, but such is the belief the IRFU coaches have in her, she has been included in the panel, which is designed to pinpoint 10-11 players in each of the four provinces who could become future Irish internationals.

These players range from 16-23 years of age, or in Emily’s case, 15! Her young age means she is unable to engage in full contact training with her fellow squad members at present, but she does take part in sessions with her Ulster-based colleagues at The Dub in Belfast on Tuesday evenings and on Wednesday at Devenish College. Then, during school holidays, she will be part of a whole Irish squad camp who will all train together.

At present, Emily has a personalised training programme with some of the younger members of the Ulster ladies squad, who are involved in the Irish Talent set-up and her main focus is on fitness, tactics and skills.

Emily’s involvement with the Ulster under-18s and her subsequent inclusion in the national talent squad, have boosted her confidence and self belief and she feels they can only benefit her on the pitch.

“It can only make me a better player,” she beamed. “And it gives me great belief.”

Emily started her rugby career at the age of four or five when she joined her older brother Oliver at Mini coaching sessions at Omagh Accies where she outlasted her sibling and she feels it’s her love for the game that has seen her enjoy a meteoric rise through the ranks so far.

“Dad just brought me down to the rugby club with my brother, Oliver, one Saturday morning and I trained with the older years and just loved it ever since,” she explained.

“I’ve always loved the game and I’ve always had a love for the game. Ever since I was young I loved watching it on TV, I loved seeing everyone do well, even going down on Saturdays playing, I always just had a love for the game and I love it even more now that I’m playing at a higher level.

“What I said to Mum before was I would give up my phone for rugby, I just love rugby that much!

“But I can’t believe [how quickly things have developed]. Just thinking about this time last year I wasn’t even in an Ulster squad because I was too young and now I’m in an Ireland squad!”

Alongside her provincial and now national squad involvements, Emily is also a key member of the Accies under-16 girls team, who have shone over the last few years, winning the under-14 league and cup double two seasons ago and they now hope to do the same in the older age grade this term.