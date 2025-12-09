End of season ‘lift’ for Gavin

GAVIN McNamee ended the year the way he hopes to be starting 2026, by winning!

The Strabane man won the Ulster and Novice Ireland’s Strongest Man titles in Bangor where he claimed his first ever open weight competition victory.

The former under-90kg World’s Strongest Man, was in impressive form throughout what was a very difficult day at the office for all involved.

Not only were the competing outside in the cold, but they also faced events which weren’t exactly what they believed they would be tackling in the lead up to the competition.

Regardless, they all faced the same issues and on the day it was McNamee who reigned supreme, ensuring the Ulster and Novice Ireland’s Strongest Man title would remain in Tyrone following Daniel McElroy’s success in last year’s event.

The day started with the ‘Duck Walk’, which McNamee finished in second position, and he followed that bright start with second in the log press, first place in the deadlift with 10 repetitions, and third in the sand bag to shoulder to lead by four points going into the final event, which was a run with a Husafell Bag before dragging a chain. He concluded the day by managing the final discipline to ensure overall triumph.

“I’ve done that show now for three or four years and I’ve only ever come second or third, so it’s a great boost to win it,” beamed McNamee, who is aiming to compete at heavier weights in the coming years, starting in May at Ireland’s Strongest Man where he will compete against the likes of Jonny Kelly, Ray Foley, Daniel McElroy, Matthew McKeegan, Conor Kenny, Jack Harkin, and Matt Pollard.

He added: “I’m not too bothered about the under-90kg scene any more because I’ve put on quite a bit of weight and I’m just trying to get as strong as I can.

“I don’t want to get too heavy, too fast so I can keep the fitness and the conditioning there.

“In March, we have Official Strongman Ireland’s Strongest man weight categories, so that’s 80s, 90s, 105s and 120s, but I’m going to do the 120s to push myself for the bigger and heavier shows.

“That’s how I will get stronger and grow and that’s the goal, to get stronger and bigger for the heavier shows.”