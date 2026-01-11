End of Year Prize Presentations

The Club end of year prize presentation took place recently at Aughnacloy Golf Club. This is an annual event which brings the Club Golfing year to a close and signals the beginning of another new Golfing year.

Captain Graeme Parr welcomed all present prior to sitting down to a delicious Christmas Dinner which was enjoyed by all Club members present. Captain Graeme, thanked the catering staff for a sumptuous meal prior to presenting the following prizes;

Stevie George Memorial Trophy Winners : Felix Treanor & Martin McKenna (Philip McKenna Trophy)

Singles Matchplay Winner: Justin Rose (Dr McCord Cup), runner-up: Evart Clarke

Doubles Matchplay Winners: Evart Clarke & Jacob Clarke (Houston Cup), runners-up: Damian Treanor & Peter Kilpatrick

Club Plate Champion: Dean Marshall (Al McKenna Trophy), runner-up: Gerry Carberry

Club Champion: Joel Kennedy (Damian Treanor Trophy), runner-up: Brendan Mohan.

Senior Golfer of the Year: Eric Jardine (Williamson Thompson Memorial Cup)

Most improved Golfer: Jordan Cooke (Hammy Johnston Memorial Cup)

Golfer of the Year: Pat Wilson (Golfer of the Year Shield)

Junior Hole in One: Liam Harte; Hole in One Peter Kilpatrick & Gussy Gillen.

Lady Vice Captain Roisin then presented the winners of The Trimble Cup Mixed Competition Elaine & Justin Rose with the Trimble Cup.

Following the prize presentation Captain Graeme and Lady Vice Captain Roisin. congratulated the winners of the various competitions and wished all members a happy Christmas & a good golfing year in 2026. A social evening then followed bringing another year to a close at Aughnacloy Golf Club