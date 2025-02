THE Mulhern Cup takes centre stage for Fermanagh and Western teams this weekend with the Enniskillen derby between Rangers and Town getting top billing at St Michael’s Pavillion.

Last weekend a penalty by Cathal Beacom earned Division One leaders Town a 2-1 victory when the sides met in a league game at The Ball Range and no doubt Michael Kerr’s team will out to make amends.

Holders Tummery Athletic host Division Three promotion challengers and neighbours Fintona Swifts while last year’s beaten finalists Dergview Reserves face a tricky trip to second division Omagh Hospitals.

Advertisement

Other eye-catching ties includes the meeting of Lisbellaw United and NFC Kesh at Drumad, the clash involving Mountjoy United and Mountfield at Lisnagirr Road, the visit of Newtownstewart United to Drumquin United and Beragh’s trip to Division Two leaders Ballinamallard Reserves.

All ties will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.

Fixtures: Magheraveely v Enniskillen Galaxy; Drumquin United v Newtown United; Mountjoy United v Mountfield; Augher Stars v Dunbreen Rovers; Omagh Hospitals v Dergview Reserves; Ballinamallard Res v Beragh Swifts; St Patrick’s v Maguiresbridge; Irvinestown Wdrs v Strathroy Harps; Tummery Athletic v Fintona Swifts; Enniskillen Town v Enniskillen Rangers; Enniskillen Athletic v Ardstraw; Lisbellaw United v NFC Kesh.

FULL COVERAGE IN NEXT WEEK’S TYRONE AND ULSTER HERALD