Errigal Ciaran among the big winners at Gaelic Life Awards

THERE was a bumper Tyrone representation at last Friday evening’s prestigious 14th annual Gaelic Life Club All-Stars, which was held at the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Connor Phillips returned to oversee an event that celebrates the very best managers and players across the province – and it was a particularly special evening for the Errigal Ciaran club.

Having played such a significant role in their surge to a third ever Ulster Senior Championship title, Darragh and Ruairi Canavan, Peter Harte, Ciaran Quinn and Peter Óg McCartan were named on the Men’s Football Team of the Year.

Advertisement

Ruairi was also named as Men’s Footballer of the Year, deserved recognition for a string of brilliant performances for his club throughout their memorable run through Tyrone, Ulster and beyond.

Enda McGinley and Stephen Quinn, who led Errigal Ciaran from the sidelines, were also honoured with the Manager of the Year award.

Friday was also a night to remember for the Gormley family from Carrickmore. Ladies legend Eilish Gormley was inducted into the John Morrison Hall of Fame, while her niece Sorcha received the Dual Player of the Year award having had such a brilliant 2024 on both the ladies and camogie front.

The 2024 Gaelic Life All-Stars also saw the newly introduced Club Volunteer of the Year Award go the way of Moy chairperson Francie McQuade, who has been a major driving force in his club for many years.

Elsewhere from a Tyrone perspective, Naomh Treasa camog Roisin McErlean was honoured on the Camogie Team of the Year. Roisin was superb in Naomh Treasa’s run to All-Ireland Junior B honours, while Eglish camog Kaitlin Gallagher, another excellent player, was named in the Camogie Team of the Year.

Naomh Treasa managers Dean McParland and Cormac Toner were nominated for the Camogie Manager of the Year prize and picked up merit awards on the night.