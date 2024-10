ERRIGAL Ciaran are the new Tyrone Champions following a 0-12 to 1-8 victory over Trillick in a superbly contested County Final at Omagh.

Inspired performances from the team captain, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan and Joe Oguz made all the difference for the Dunmoyle-based side. They returned to capture the Paddy O’Neill Cup and record their first win over Trillick from three final clashes since 2019.

There was little separating the teams at half-time after an intriguing first half. Points from Darragh and Ruairi Canavan, Peter Og McCartan and Ben McDonnell helped them into a 0-7 to 0-6 interval lead.

Trillick, though, were always competitive and were boosted by the efforts of Mattie Donnelly, Rory and Lee Brennan and James Garrity.

But the Reds struggled to find their form on the resumption. Four points in quick succession left Errigal 0-11 to 0-7 ahead entering the final quarter.

A Mattie Donnelly point and a goal from Ciaran Daly gave the Reds hopes for the closing minutes.

But Ruairi Canavan edged Errigal ahead again with 10 minutes remaining and they held out for a famous victory.