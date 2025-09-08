Errigal Ciaran IIIs snatch draw at the death

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Errigal Ciaran III 0-16 Derrytresk 1-13

DERRYTRESK and Errigal Ciaran will have to do it all over again, after Ryan Ward’s dramatic 64th minute equaliser gave Errigal a second opportunity in this year’s Junior Championship at Stewartsown on Saturday.

The form book suggested that Division 3B league winners Derrytresk would be too strong for the Errigal squad. Derrytresk also had the benefit of a preliminary round victory over Donaghmore.

Errigal played with the aid of a significant breeze in the first half, but Niall Gavin opened the scoring for the Hill in the second minute.

Robert Harper settled any Errigal nerves with a fine two-pointer after patient build-up. Derrytresk were on top in the middle and regained the lead following a free from Gavin and a point from Patrick Campbell, who was set up by Cathal O’Neill. O’Neill picked up an injury in the process and he was replaced by Caolan O’Donnell.

Aaron Neill put Errigal back in front with a well struck two-pointer in the 13th minute and was immediately in action at the other end as he combined with keeper Ronan McAnenly to prevent Conor Fitzgerald hitting the net.

Ryan Lynch tapped over after Ward had been fouled and when Aaron Neill and Davy Harte both launched two point efforts from beyond 50 metres, orange flags were raised.

Caolan O’Donnell did peg one back before Aaron set up Harper for his second two pointer and the lead was seven.

The underdogs were in the ascendancy but wasted two chances before Odhran Hughes converted a free after Gavin had been fouled. Davy Harte hooked a fine point just inside the arc and Ryan Lynch kicked his second free after he had been fouled, to give Errigal an eight-point lead at the interval.

Derrytresk introduced Ronan O’Neill at the break and he had an immediate effect as his side quickly made inroads into the deficit. Two early Gavin points were followed by O’Donnell’s second set up by Eoin McNally who was having a super game for Derrytresk at centre back.

The first goal arrived in 35th minute James Canavan charged forward and when no Errigal defender approached he kept going to slam it into the net.

It was all Derrytresk. Gavin fisted over and then converted a free after McNally was fouled and with ten minutes played the sides were level.

McAnenly did well to deny Corr but further points from Niall Gavin suggested the favourites would progress with 15 minutes remaining. Davy Harte had a couple of chances but they drifted wide and Derrytresk were guilty of forcing goal chances when points were available.

Niall McCartan kicked Errigal first score of the half in the 54th minute but it was cancelled out by Liam Slater. As the game entered injury time Dorman made a crucial block to deny Harte. McCartan set up the grandstand finish with a free and, deep into added time, Ryan Ward kicked the equaliser, to complete the comeback.

Scorers

Errigal Ciaran III: Aaron Neill 0-4 (2 x 2pt), Robert Harper 0-4 (2 x 2pt), Davy Harte 0-3 (1 x 2pt), Ryan Lynch 0-2 (2fs), Niall McCartan 0-2 (1f), Ryan Ward 0-1.

Derrytresk: Niall Gavin 0-8 (3fs), James Canavan 1-0, Caolan O’Donnell 0-2, Odhran Hughes 0-1 (1f), Pat Campbell 0-1, Liam Slater 0-1.

Teams

Errigal Ciaran III: Ronan McAnenly, James Harte, Ciaran McNally, Jack McNelis, Ryan Ward, Damien McDermott, Aaron Neill, Connor McAleer, Aaron McKenna, Colm Mellon, Ryan Lynch, Niall McCartan, Ethan Neill, Robert Harper, David Harte. Subs used: Pascal Donnelly for McKenna (41), Tom Loughran for Lynch (41), Sean McGirr for McNelis (50), Peter Campbell for Harper (56), Barry Donnelly for McCartan (63).

Derrytresk: Dominic McGrath, Conan Dorman, Diarmuid McKee, Paul McCabe, Conan Slater, Eoin McNally, James Canavan, Ultan McKee, Odhran Hughes, Conor Fitzgerald, Caolan Corr, Patrick Campbell, Cathal O’Neill, Niall Gavin, Liam Slater. Subs used: Caolan O’Donnell for O’Neill (9), Ronan O’Neill for Campbell (HT), Ciaran Magee for O’Donnell (54).