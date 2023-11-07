Errigal Ciaran Ladies bow out to Bredagh

Errigal Ciaran 1-8 Bredagh 4-8

IN the end nine points separated the Down and Tyrone champions at Dunmoyle in this Ulster Ladies Senior semi-final, with Bredagh’s ability to carve out second half goals the overall difference against Errigal Ciaran who just lacked that extra bit of spark needed in a last-four contest.

There had been a single point between the sides at the break with Bredagh ahead, a tentative opening that swung back and forth with Errigal guilty of coughing up the ball all too easily and the Down champions unable to take overall control.

A goal two minutes into the second half from Laoise Duffy changed the complexion of the game and, despite some excellent individual displays from Claire Canavan, Meabh Corrigan and Shannon Cunningham, Errigal could not haul themselves back into the tie.

A late penalty from Eilish Ward coupled, with a yellow card for Canavan, compounded their disappointment. All the Tyrone clubs are now gone from the provincial series.

Bredagh found themselves 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after ten minutes, Ward with a good brace and Eva Hicks on target. The impressive Ward also went close to a goal, as she broke down the right only for Ailise Coyle to turn her effort away.

Elle McNamee had pulled a point back to level things but the hosts were too easily dispossessed and missed a couple of scoreable frees too.

Errigal did find themselves in control as the game started to swing their way. Cunningham did well in front of goal only for Orna Kelly to turn her effort away.

Emile Loughran and Cunningham tagged on points and a well-drilled Maria Canavan free got her off the mark heading into first-half injury time, the Tyrone side a point up.

But, in the latter stages, Aoibheann McCarville and Ward points had nudged Bredagh ahead by the break. Within minutes of the restart, Duffy showed real bravery to turn a long ball from Eva Hicks into the Errigal net. Ward’s point on 34 minutes opened the gap to five points, a pointed Canavan point within a minute had it a four-point game again though.

Errigal tried hard and were creative but found the visitors’ defence resolute. They had a mountain to climb when McCormack stormed in a second goal after tidy build-up play.

Catherine Burke and Aoife Laverty dominated centre field, and Maeve Deery, Hicks, Ward were calling the shots, along with the excellent McCormack, as Errigal found themselves in real trouble with only ten minutes of the half gone.

Credit to them, they regrouped. Crecia Donaghy added to their attack and Canavan landed a free to cut the gap. Tyrone lady Hicks responded for Bredagh.

Then, after a great run, Claire Canavan was rewarded with her goal, following good work from Cunningham in the build up. This left just four points between the sides, a manageable opportunity to claw back – or so it seemed.

The next score was always going to be vital heading into the home stretch. Errigal pressed but, on the break, McCormack picked up from Duffy and flashed in a shot that was well-saved by Coyle and out for a 45.

The dead ball kick though wasn’t dealt with and fell to McCormack and the talented forward rattled in a critical third goal.

There was no way back for Errigal. Canavan landed a free and pointed after good work from Aoife Horisk but a penalty directed to the net by Ward wrapped up the scoring, the Donegal woman finishing with a creditable 1-5 and her side through now to the final.

A disappointing day for Errigal who just never got a grip on the contest, they worked hard but the experience of six Ulster campaigns in a row was clearly evident as Breadgh took control and seen out the game.

The Scorers

Errigal

Maria Canavan 0-5, Claire Canavan 1-0, Elle Mc Namee, Shannon Cunningham,Emile Loughran 0-1 each.

Bredagh

Eilish Ward 1-5, Viv Mc Cormack 2-0, Laiose Duffy 1-0, Eva Hicks 0-2, Aobheann McCarville 0-1.

The Teams

Errigal Ciaran

Ailise Coyle, Cailin Mc Cann, Mary Traynor, Niamh Quinn, Claire Canavan, Meabh Corrigan, Michaela Moore, Eille Mc Namee, Eimear Corrigan, Aoife Horisk, Maria Canavan, Bronagh Mc Aleer, Emille Loughran, Shannon Cunningham, Oonagh Mc Aleer. Subs: Lycrecia Donaghy for E Corrigan, Kelly Mc Caffrery for Loughran, Selina Oguz for Mc Namee.

Bredagh

Emer Murtagh, Orna Kelly, Hannah Murray, Orlagh Blaney, Aoibhenn Mc Carville, Aisleen Keenan, Orla Duffy, Catherine Burke, Aoife Laverty, Maeve Deery, Eilish Ward, Laoise Duffy, Ciara Mc Creanor, Viv Mc Cormack, Eva Hicks. Subs: Erin Gallen For Kelly

Referee: Siobhan Coyle, Donegal.