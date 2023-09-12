Errigal down Derg after extra-time thriller

Errigal Ciaran Thirds 3-15 Castlederg 2-16

DAVY Harte broke Castlederg hearts at Father Lawrence Park in Fintona on Sunday with a last gasp extra time goal to send Errigal Ciaran Thirds through to the quarter finals of the Junior Championship.

It was a riveting encounter from start to finish between two sides who gave it everything that they had in very warm conditions. Castlederg enjoyed a dream start to the game with full forward Cian Harper drilling the ball low to the net after only ninety seconds. Darren Traynor added a point but Errigal Ciaran got up and running in the seventh minute with an opportunist goal from Ben McDermott. Ciaran McGinley then sent over a fine equaliser but at the end of the opening quarter Castlederg struck for a brilliant team goal with Corry the scorer.

The winners response was good though with Harte converting two frees either side of one from play before they lost Ewan McCabe to a black card. Despite that they rallied with Harte knocking over another brace of frees as they led 1-7 to 2-1 at the break.

Connor Harper and Harte swapped early second half scores before Sean Mellon weighed in with a quality score to push them four clear. Castlederg keeper Brian Coyle then joined the attack to split the posts before Corry knocked over a “45” but Errigal Ciaran were able to respond with McDermott firing in his second goal. Errigal Ciaran were looking comfortable but then all of a sudden Castlederg clicked into gear as two points each from Corry and Traynor had the sides level with five minutes left to play.

Errigal Ciaran midfielder Michael Quinn kicked a monster point and McDermott followed that up with a score as well as they appeared to put the Castlederg fire out. Nothing could have been further from the truth though as Connor Harper pointed. A superb effort from Harte restored their two point advantage but wing back Matthew Traynor narrowed the deficit before Corry hit an outstanding last gasp equaliser with the outside of his boot.

A Harte free was the only score in the first half of extra time and that was cancelled out in the second period by Darren Traynor before Corry converted with eight of the ten minutes played. Castlederg tried to retain possession but two minutes into injury time at the end of extra time Harte struck the decisive blow when he blasted to the net after good work from Mellon.

THE SCORERS



Errigal Ciaran Thirds

Davy Harte 1-9 (7F), Ben McDermott 2-2, Michael Quinn 0-1, Ciaran McGinley 0-1, Sean Mellon 0-1, Ruairi O’Sullivan 0-1

Castlederg

Daire Corry 1-6 (2F, 1 “45), Darren Traynor 0-4, Cian Harper 1-0, Matthew McMenamin 0-2, Brian Coyle 0-1, Matthew Traynor 0-1, Dominic McGoldrick 0-1, Connor Harper 0-1