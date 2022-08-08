Errigal go top of the table

Errigal Ciaran 0-10 Clonoe 1-5

Errigal Ciaran lead the way at the summit of the Division One table but they had to pull out all the stops to overcome Clonoe at Dunmoyle in a low scoring encounter.

With twenty seven minutes played the O’Rahillys had managed only one score as the hosts led 0-5 to 0-1 with the help of points from Darragh Canavan, Ciaran McGinley and Declan Quinn. All that changed in the remaining minutes of the half however as a Ryan Quinn goal and a Stephen McNulty point saw Clonoe lead by the minimum.

Scores continued to proved difficult to come by in the second half as Clonoe managed to add only two to their tally with Ryan McCabe getting one of them. Harte had opened the second half scoring and he also added his side’s last three scores of the game with Canavan the other marksman.

Carrickmore 1-11 Coalisland 0-14

With less than ten minutes left to play Coalisland trailed championship opponents Carrickmore by three points but they finished the game strongly to take a share off the spoils.

The Fianna looked as though they were going to lead at the break with the help of points from Paddy McNeice, Ruairi Campbell and Peter Herron but an injury time Aidan Fullerton goal left Carrickmore 1-6 to 0-7 in front, Caolan Daly with a brace of points as well.

Coalisland started the second half well with scores from McNeice (2), Bailey Leonard and Ruairi McHugh before Carrickmore responded with five in a row from Donaghy (2), Brian Conway, Fullerton and Mark Donnelly. It looked like being a winning contribution until Campbell and Herron closed the gap to the minimum before Leonard hit the injury time equaliser.

Greencastle 0-12 Dungannon 5-9

A blistering start from Dungannon helped pave the way for a convincing double scores victory at Greencastle when the visitors ability to find the net ultimately was the difference between the two sides.

The opening two scores of the contest were goals from the Jones brothers Ryan and Dalaigh and the Clarkes never looked back. Cahir McCullagh, Mark Carson, Sean Warnock and Ryan Gumley had points for the hosts but a second Ryan Jones goal left it 3-4 to 0-8 at the interval.

Carson and McCullagh had the opening two points of the second half to cut the gap but that was as good as it got for Greencastle. Paul Donaghy hit a few points and the same player also bagged two goals as the visitors eased to victory.

Loughmacrory 1-6 Dromore 0-9

Loughmacrory have proved a tough nut to crack for all visiting sides this season and that was the case here again as County champions Dromore needed two injury time points to salvage a draw.

It was the St.Dympnas who greeted the short whistle 0-5 to 0-3 in front thanks to points from Niall Sludden, Tommy McCarron and Tiernan Sludden, Pauraic Meenagh and Fergal Higgins on target for the St.Theresas.

The second half was only a few minutes old when Loughmacrory hit the front thanks to a Cathaoir Gallagher goal. Dromore responded through Cahir Goodwin and Peter Teague on a night when scores were at a premium. A Gallagher brace and one from Leo Meenan left Loughmacrory in a good place but Dromore rallied with Ronan McNabb senior on target before Niall Sludden grabbed the equaliser.

Moortown 0-13 Killyclogher 1-10

DRAWS proved the trend the top flight on Friday night and that was the case at Moortown as well as the St.Malachys took a good point against title chasing Killyclogher.

The visitors had their noses in front in the first half thanks to a couple of Mark Bradley points coupled with a Gavin Potter goal. As the half wore on though Moortown got on top and points from Ryan Kelly, Paul Quinn, Peter Devlin and Pauric O’Hagan gave them a slender 0-8 to 1-4 advantage.

Bradley and Devlin twice exchanged points in the third quarter with Tiernan McCann and Kelly also on target for their respective sides as it remained close throughout. A Bradley free levelled matters before the same player fisted his side in front but Devlin’s 5th point of the night rescued the Loughshore men.

DERRYLAUGHAN 0-12 DONAGHMORE 0-12

KEEPER Lorcan Quinn denied Derrylaughan a first league victory of the season when he banged over a 45m free with effectively the last kick of the contest six minutes into injury time to earn Donaghmore a draw on Friday night.

The eventual stalemate was probably a fair enough outcome in this scrappy but enjoyable relegation tussle with both teams desperate to climb up the table.

The Kevin Barrys need is the greater and with games now running out they will likely rue their failure not to bag a maximum return from this clash. Yet the battling performances of the likes of Liam Gervin, Brian Kennedy, James Donnelly and Thomas Carney indicates that if they are going down it won’t be without a fight.

For the visitors the McKenna brothers, Peter and Niall, produced assured displays, while Ciaarn Donnelly and Tom Grimes also put in noteworthy shifts.

The teams were deadlocked eight times over the course of the hour, an indication of the tight fought nature of the exchanges with neither able to sustain a concerted spell of dominance.

Omagh 3-9 Ardboe 1-18

EUGENE Teague hit a goal and six points for visitors Ardboe on Friday as they secured a mammoth two points in their Division One campaign at O’Neills Healy Park.

The Loughshore side face Omagh again in the Championship so this could have been a tentative contest, however once again the All County League delivered a cracking contest, with eighteen different scorers and a game that could have went either way.

Teague’s performance was exceptional. He scored from every angle, while CJ Mc Gourty and the impressive Kyle Coney were key in the supply chain Shay McGuigan and Caolan Devlin also had solid outings for Ardboe who nabbed the win with a stirring finish.

For Omagh Tom Donaghy, Ronan O’Neill, Jason Mc Anulla and Ciaran Mc Laughlin impressed although the long term absence now of Conor O’Donnell with an ACL tear and another injury picked up on the night by Hugh Gallagher will be of concern to manager Larry Strain.

The home side led by two points at the break. Goals from Oisin Miler and Eoghan Mc Namee had kept their noses in front as several Ardboe chances dropped short or missed the target in a keenly contested half.