Errigal joint manager Quinn staying grounded

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

TWO teams who won their respective first round matches by a combined margin of fifty points meet in the Senior Championship quarter-finals at Carrickmore on Saturday evening, with the current stature of the sides leading many to predict another landslide.

Reigning champions Errigal Ciaran sent out an omonous warning to all comers that they were not going to meekly surrender the O’Neill Cup, when they put Ardboe to the sword 4-21 to 1-7 in Dungannon, while a few days later there was a deluge of Omagh points to match the incessant rainfall in Pomeroy, as they thumped Derrylaughan 1-26 to 0-2.

Inspite of that eye-catching scoreline however, few are giving St Enda’s a legit shot against the star-studded holders this weekend. It’s an opinion based as much on Omagh’s league travails this past few months as it is on the devastating form exhibited by the Dunmoyle boys last time out.

Stephen Quinn and Enda McGinley masterminded Errigal’s magnificent run to the All-Ireland club final last year and despite the hyperbole tossed in their direction in the aftermath of the Ardboe annihilation, Quinn was naturally keen to temper expectations.

“ The boys were at it and played well. We got off to a good start which was important. Ardboe are a young, fresh and up and coming team so it was important we imposed ourselves on them. The three goals that we got in the first half gave us that cushion. But nothing was achieved with that result, it got us past the first round and into the hat for the quarter-finals.”

Errigal don’t have to dig too deep into the memory banks if they are looking to guard against any complacency this weekend. It was at this stage of the compettion last year when Clonoe took them to a replay in the quarter-finals, before Darragh Canavan inspired them to prevail second time around.

Despite the dynamic nature of their first round display, with the Canavan brothers, Joe Oguz, and Ben McDonnell all hitting their straps, Quinn cautions that it will count for nothing when the ball is thrown in this Saturday evening at Pairc Colmcille.

“ Whatever people want to say or build us up based on last year it’s irrelevent. There are now eight teams left and all of them have their eyes on the prize having got past the first round. What we did last year has no relevance this season. Everyone is on an even keel so it’s about keeping our heads and planning for the opposition in the quarter-finals.”

The joint manager conceded however that it was hugely pleasing to see his charges show the mental fortitude as well as dazzling technical skills to overpower Ardboe, in what many expected to be a stern test.

“ The wind was blowing into the bottom corner. It was about keeping the head, and working the ball and working those simple scores. And in fairness the boys did that.

“ The league is great and it’s very competitive in Tyrone but once you get into September you know the Championship is coming and it’s do or die. The first round is all about staying in the competition, no matter how you play, and we did that. We were delighted to do that first and foremost no matter how we played.”