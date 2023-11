ERRIGAL Ciaran Ladies have home advantage again in the Ulster Club Championship this Sunday as they try and lift the gloom around Dunmoyle following the men’s County Final loss last weekend.

A place in the Senior Final is up for grabs when Darren Swift’s Errigal, off the back of an excellent home win over Termon, welcome Bredagh in the last four. They are the last Tyrone representative standing in Ulster following the demise of both Omagh (Intermediate) and Coalisland (Junior) last weekend.

Monaghan native Swift wasn’t getting carried away despite Errigal’s 3-11 to 2-4 win over the Donegal champions last day out. Termon’s two goals came though too late to make an impact on the outcome.

“ That was a good performance. Of course it was about getting a result in the first round and I know Bredagh will have felt the same. They have some quality about them and I know what to expect.

“ We showed great resilience agaiunst Termon and that was the main thing.”

Tyrone man Mark Doran is in charge of Bredagh who are buoyant after winning three Down titles in a row and are now keen to give Ulster a real rattle. They lost the 2021 provincial final to Moneyglass though Doran is well aware what to expect from Errigal.

“I have worked with at least ten of the Errigal squad at different levels- University, Tyrone minors and seniors and I know to expect a very difficult task. They came out of Tyrone against a great St Macartan’s side, did well in the league too and have some excellent players with exceptional talent,” stated Doran.

Errigal’s loss last week in the men’s final was a massive disappointment for the club but there’s no doubt that loss will just the ladies senior team even more focused and determined on reaching the provincial final.

“ We all got behind the boys last week. They were with us against Termon and I know we will have great support back here at Dunmoyle again on Sunday” confirmed Darren Swift, who in his first season at the helm guided the club to a first Tyrone title in eight long years. He stresses that progression in the Ulster Championship would represent a bonus.

“As I said getting over the first round was key. This is where we want to be as a club. Bredagh are there on merit and you are meeting the best at this stage so it’s about getting us ready for Sunday.”

Maria Canavan scored a remarkable 3-8 against Termon, having scored 3-17 in the Tyrone Championship. Apart from her own excellent solo performance, it was a good solid team performance against Termon despite a handful of injury problems. Errigal expect to have everyone available, bar Aine Harte.

Bredagh had their homework done ahead of their first round win over Kinawley win and Mark Doran will have carried out the same meticulous preparation on the Tyrone champions.

“We did have our work done ahead of the Fermanagh side. We knew what to expect and had to be at our best.

“We got off to a flier and just kept the scoreboard moving. That’s what it’s all about, getting that first win but to tell you the truth we have to be well prepared.” claimed the Stewartstown native whose been at the Down outfit for three seasons.

Bredagh beat the Fermanagh side 4-11 to 0-5 and have talented some players. Aislinn McFarland plied her trade for Antrim, while Orla and Laoise Duffy, Aoife Laverty and Vivienne McCormick were all key members of Down’s All-Ireland Junior Championship winning team this year.