Errigal Ladies get past Glenfin to make Senior semis

ULSTER LADIES SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Glenfin 1-10 Errigal Ciaran 2-10

By Matthew Wilson

ERRIGAL Ciaran booked their place in the last four of the Ulster Club Championship by recording a three-point victory over Glenfin at Pairc Tabhoige on Sunday.

The Glenfin ladies rallied back from four adrift at the break to draw level however, the Tyrone outfit finished the stronger of the two to book their spot in the semi-final.

The hosts began this contest brightly, racing into an early five-point lead. It didn’t take long for the opening score to arrive as Iona McDaid finished off a good team move with a well-taken point after just 25 seconds.

Five minutes later, they found the back of the net. A great ball from Katy Herron found the run of Yvonne Bonner who got to the ball before Megan O’Brien and poked it home.

Bonner followed this up with a superb score shortly afterwards to leave them five to the good.

On ten minutes, the visitors got off the mark through an Aoife Horisk free before they were awarded a penalty after referee Anthony Campbell consulted with his umpires.

Maria Canavan stepped up to the spot and found the back of the net to leave a point between the sides.

The Tyrone outfit began to gain a bit of momentum and back-to-back scores from Aoife Horisk and Maria Canavan (free) saw them hit the front for the first time.

Yvonne Bonner soon levelled proceedings when she saw the white flag raised for her effort that went over via the crossbar.

On 30 minutes, Errigal Ciaran landed their second major of the afternoon.

They pounced on a loose fist pass in the Glenfin defence, moved the ball through the hands quickly and Aoife Horisk finished the move by rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

The home side responded immediately, with Katie Long pointing from mid-range.

However, the visitors hit straight back as two successive scores through Canavan and Horisk (free) saw them lead by four at the break.

Paul Bonner’s side began Act Two with purpose and immediately halved the deficit, with Abbie McGranaghan landing a fantastic score before Yvonne Bonner split the posts from a placed ball.

On 39 minutes, Karen Guthrie was found by substitute Grainne Cullen and she made no mistake in finding the white flag to leave the minimum between the sides.

Just a minute later, the two teams were level as Danielle McGinley swung over a superb score from range to the home fans’ delight.

It took Errigal Ciaran 13 minutes to get on the scoreboard in the second stanza but they eventually did courtesy of a Maria Canavan free to put them back in front.

On 47 minutes, Karen Guthrie responded as she pointed from a free to leave the two outfits inseparable once again.

Aoife Horisk and Yvonne Bonner soon traded frees to leave the game firmly in the melting pot heading into the last five minutes.

However, the hosts were soon reduced to 14 players when Anthony Campbell showed Katie Long a yellow card.

The Tyrone side began to take control of the contest from here and three consecutive white flags courtesy of Aoife Horisk (2) and Maria Canvavan (free) sealed the win for Errigal Ciaran.

Teams & Scorers

Glenfin: Sharon Conaghan, Tara Martin, Annamarie Brady, Lauren Martin, Brenda Carr, Katy Herron, Jamie Lee McMahon, Caoimhe McGlynn, Katie Long (0-1), Danielle McGinley (0-1), Abbie McGranaghan (0-1), Kathy Ward, Karen Guthrie (0-2,1f), Yvonne Bonner (1-4,2f), Iona McDaid (0-1). Subs: Grainne Cullen for Ward (half-time).

Errigal Ciaran: Megan O’Brien, Oonagh McAleer, Áine Hamill, Cailín McCann, Claire Canavan, Eimear Corrigan, Michaela Moore, Bronagh McAleer, Shannon Cunningham, Elle McNamee, Maria Canavan (1-41-0 pen,4f), Emily Maguire, Kelly McCaffrey, Aoife Horisk (1-6,4f), Méabh Corrigan. Subs: Niamh Quinn for McCaffrey (37 mins), Rebecca Quinn for Cunningham (62 mins).

Referee: Anthony Campbell (Derry)