Errigal Ladies set for Ulster test

NEWLY- CROWNED Tyrone senior champions Errigal Ciaran welcome Termon to Dunmoyle in the quarter final of the Ulster Club Championship this Sunday (throw in 2pm).

Still riding the crest of a wave after their victory over St Macartan’s in a thrilling County final which went to extra-time Errigal will approach the match with the Donegal champions in buoyant mood, despite the league semi-final loss to Killeeshil last weekend.

Darren Swift’s side will now be targeting progress at provincial level though several players will face a race against time to recover from injury, among them vice-captain Claire Canavan.

Errigal were very impressive in the Tyrone final. Their work rate stood out and they managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over. This will be new territory for a lot of the squad though several key players including Shannon Cunningham and vice-captain Meabh Corrigan faced Termon in their last Ulster campaign.

Swift hopes that the intense battle with St Macartan’s will stand to his charges.

“We had a great team performance overall and it’s fair to say so many of the experienced players really stepped up.

The Donegal side have two Championship titles to their name and have contested seven finals in eleven years so they are well versed in the rigours of an Ulster campaign. Termon’s challenge is backboned by the McLaughlins, Geraldine and Niamh, while newcomer at corner back Victoria Kelly has also impressed. Swift though is equally bullish about the progress made by several younger Errigal players this term

“They have a lot of girls coming through like Ciara McGarrity and Joline McFadden who have linked up well with the likes of Roisin Friel, Roisin Cassidy and the McLaughlins but we have a lot of younger girls coming through too. There’s a good mix.”

Adrian McGettigan is the man in charge of Termon. He carries with him vast experience and has a genuine passion for ladies football. That has rubbed off on his players in his time in charge but for now getting past the Tyrone champions is his sole focus

“ We are well aware of Errigal, we have heard their name mentioned a lot in the past couple of weeks after they came out of a very tight Tyrone final. They are a good side and we will have to be at our best.”