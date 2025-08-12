Errigal leave it late against Killyclogher

Killyclogher 3-13 Errigal Ciaran 2-15

A BRILLIANT two-point score with the very last kick of the game earned Errigal Ciaran a dramatic victory over a Killyclogher side that had defied the odds with a determined second half display which had brought them to the brink of securing the two points on offer in Division One.

It was Tyrone player, Peter Harte, who knocked over the winning score. His point climaxed a highly entertaining period of play during which the home team appeared to have done enough when Patrick Corcoran goaled deep in added time.

But the county and provincial champions worked that one final chance to move up the Division One table. While a draw might have been the fairest result here, both teams can take plenty of positives as the countdown to the senior championship really begins.

A goal from Ronan O’Sullivan put Errigal in control of the tie early on. He took a pass from Ciaran McGinley to fire into the net. That score put them 1-1 to 0-0 ahead after Peter Harte had opened their account. Despite playing against the wind, Errigal appeared to be the more composed side in those early stages.

Killyclogher, though, didn’t waste any time in responding. Between then and the end of the first quarter they dominated proceedings. Shane McCaul, Michael Rafferty and Danny Gorman were all to the fire as they resgistered five consecutive points.

Mark Bradley, Michael Rafferty, Oisin McCann and a brace from Conall McCann saw Killyclogher go 0-5 to 1-1 ahead. Nevertheless, this game ebbed and flow and there was little let-up as the scores kept coming. Both teams will have poinpointed lessons to be learned, but there was no doubt about the entertainment value for the fairly large attendance.

Tommy Canavan fired over a brace for Errigal and they were celebrating again thanks to a second goal. Cormac Quinn fired home to leave them 2-3 to 0-5 ahead. However, that relatively healthy lead was to prove a shortlived one.

Almost straight from the kick-out, Killyclogher hit back with a goal of their own. It came from Patrick Corcoran who scrambled the ball into the net after good work from Mark Bradley. With just a point now separating the teams, this game was developing into a top class clash between two of the best sides in Tyrone.

That wasn’t the end of the goalfest either. Ruairi Canavan and Mark Bradlety swapped points and then Errigal struck for their third goal. It once again came courtesy of Ronan O’Sullivan when he palmed the ball into the net after good work from Odhran Robinson.

An urgent response was once more required from Killyclogher and they duly delivered to finish that first half in a flourish. They displayed real resolve as Sean Broderick, Mark Bradley and Patrick Corocran all scored to leave the issue very much in doubt at the interval on a score of 3-5 to 1-10.

Most expected Errigal to press ahead with the aid of the wind on the resumption. But after initial exchanges saw Patrick Corcoran and Mark Kavanagh register points for the two teams, it was Killyclogher who took control.

The teams were level after 12 minutes of that second half when Matthew Murnaghan fired over. That score heralded a good period for Killyclogher. They were patient as the likes of Marc Flanagan, Michael rafferty, Oisin and Conall McCann, Oran Toal and Nathan O’Neilll worked the ball into good scoring positions and recycle possession effectively if the score wasn’t always on.

Three consecutive points from Mark Bradley, Oisin McCann and Patrick Corcoran put Killyclogher three ahead entering the closing stages. But everyone knew that this game was set to go right to the end.

So it proved as Errigal eventually found their form again. Aidan McCrory moved upfield to good effect, while the efforts of Mark Kavanagh, Peter Harte, Ruairi Canavan and Ciaran McGinley were also important.

The stage was set for a grandstand finish and what a finale it was. A Ruairi Canavan free and a Peter Harte two-pointer brought the teams level. A second Ruairi Canavan free looked to have done enough for Errigal, but Killyclogher attacked and a goal from Patrick Corcoran edged them one ahead in added time.

Then came that Peter Harte two-pointer and moments later the final whistle confirmed Errigal’s win.

Scorers

Killyclogher: Patrick Corcoran 2-2, Mark Bradley 0-4, 3f, Oisin McCann 0-2, Conall McCann 0-2, Sean Broderick 0-1, Matthew Murnaghan 0-1, Michael Rafferty 0-1

Errigal Ciaran: Peter Harte 0-6 2x2pt, Ronan O’Sullivan 2-0, Ruairi Canavan 0-4, 1f, Cormac Quinn 2-0, Thomas Canavan 0-2, Mark Kavanagh 0-1.

Teams

Killyclogher: Oran Grimes, Matthew Devlin, Danny Gorman, Shane McCaul, Jordon Barton, Michael Rafferty, Sean Broderick, Marc Flanagan, Conall McCann, Patrick Corcoran, Oran Toal, Nathan O’Neill, Oisin McCann, Mark Bradley, Matthew Murnaghan. Sub – Matthew Howe for D Gorman, inj, 50.

Errigal Ciaran: Darragh McAnenly, Dermot Morrow, Aidan McCrory, Ciaran Quinn, Paul McGinley, Niall Kelly, Cormac Quinn, Odhran Robinson, Ronan O’Sullivan, Mark Kavanagh, Thomas Canavan, Ciaran McGinley, Ruairi Canavan, Peter Harte, Pauric Traynor. Subs – Tomas Mullin for N Kelly 35, Cahir Quinn for P McGinley 40, Padraig McGirr for T Canavan inj 50.

Referee: Paul Gallagher, Castlederg.