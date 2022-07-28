Errigal Minors defeat Augher in Gr 4 Championship Final

Errigal Ciaran 2-10

Augher 0-11

A goal seven minutes from time proved to be the crucial score at Killeeshil on Tuesday evening as Errigal Ciaran collected the Grade Four Minor Championship title at the expense of a battling Augher side.

Advertisement

There was never much between the two sides but that second goal of the night opened the gap to five points and the winners were able to repel late pressure from their opponents to take the silverware.

It was Augher who scored first through Sean McConnon before Kevin Hughes levelled matters. Errigal Ciaran were looking the sharpest of the two sides at this stage and they moved in front with efforts from Michael Mullin and Charlie Maguire before Augher responded through a fine score from Ben Trainor.

In the 12th minute Errigal Ciaran were awarded a penalty when team Captain Eoin McLaughlin was fouled and Maguire stepped up to make no mistake with the conversion.

Hughes tagged on a point from a free and things were looking good for the winners as they held a 1-4 to 0-2 lead. The rest of the half though belonged to Augher as they fought their way back into contention with scores from Trainor, Aodhan Colton (2), McConnon and Captain Pascal Gormley. All Errigal Ciaran could must during that spell was a free from Hughes to leave the score at half-time 1-5 to 0-7.

Colton levelled matters on the restart only for a well taken Senan Canavan score to edge the winners back in front.

A Gormley free levelled matters again but then Errigal Ciaran got on top again. Dan Loughran scored via the bar with Maguire and Mullin both on target again. Gormley knocked over a placed ball but with seven minutes to go Errigal Ciaran took a vice like grip on proceedings when defender Kornelia Mielniczek blasted to the roof of the net.

To their credit Augher refused to throw in the towel with Errigal Ciaran keeper Jude Curran making a number of outstanding saves thwarting Gormley on two or three occasions. Gormley did convert a free but it was Errigal Ciaran who had the final say through Mullin.

Advertisement

Errigal Ciaran scorers: Charlie Maguire 1-2 (1-0 pen, 1F), Michael Mullin 0-3, Kevin Hughes 0-3 (2F), Kornelia Mielniczek 1-0, Dan Loughran 0-1, Senan Canavan 0-1

Augher scorers: Pascal Gormley 0-4 (2F, 1 “45”), Aodhan Colton 0-3, Sean McConnon 0-2 (1F), Ben Trainor 0-2