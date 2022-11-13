Errigal ousted after Glen fightback

GLEN 3-10 ERRIGAL CIARAN 1-12

ERRIGAL Ciaran bowed out of the Ulster Senior Club Championship as Derry champions Glen staged a stirring second half fightback at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon.

Inspired by county star Conor Glass, the Oak Leafers overcame an interval four point deficit to outscore their opponents 1-9 to 0-4 in the second period, underlining in the process why they are favourites to land the Seamus McFerran Cup this season.

After surviving a scare when Jack Doherty was dispossessed as he closed in on the dangerzone, Errigal’s goal was breached in just the fifth minute. A speculative effort from Glen midfielder Conor Glass was bundled into the net by the inrushing Conor Convery, though Errigal were questioning whether keeper Darragh McAnenly had been impeded as he went to clutch possession out of the air.

The Tyrone visitors gradually settled to their task and Darragh Canavan banged over a ninth minute free to get them off and running.

Their challenge was really galvanised soon after when Errigal found the net after a sweeping move. Mark Kavanagh swept a sublime pass down the throat of Ruairi Canavan who picked out the run of Tommy Canavan moving up in support and he advanced to thump a crisp effort off the inside of the post and past keeper Connlan Bradley.

The match was being played at a frenetic pace and soon after it was Glen who took the ascendancy again as a razor sharp exchange between Cathal Mulholland and Ethan Doherty put Alex Doherty through to side-step McAnenly and find the net.

To their immense credit, Errigal upped their game and reeled off half a dozen points in a blistering ten minute spell, leading their illustrious opponents a merry dance.

Kavanagh paved the way with a wonderful conversion, before Peter Og McCartan moved up in support of Peter Harte to split the posts.

It was the Canavan show after that with the trio linking up to devestating effect and knocking over some scores straight out of the top drawer. They included a brace from Ruairi, the latter of which will be talked about long into the winter months.

Conleth McGuckian produced a long overdue response for Glen, rifling a low shot which was deflected over, but with McCartan sending another effort soaring between the sticks, Errigal looked well placed at the break leading 1-8 to 2-1.

After a few choice words from Malachy O’Rourke, Glen flew out of the traps on the resumption with Jack Doherty and Glass (’45’) banging over points.

Tommy Canavan and Darragh did respond for Errigal but the concession of a third goal in the 36th minute, the impressive Ethan Doherty rounding the keeper to find the target, despite the best efforts of Cormac Quinn to keep it out, meant it was really game on.

Two majestic strikes from midfielder Emmett Bradley demonstrated Glen’s growing belief, and with sub Tiarnan Flanagan and Danny Tallon (free) also adding their names to the scoresheet the signs looked ominous for Errigal.

Tommy Canavan stopped the rot with a brilliant attempt, but with his team pressing they risked getting picked off on the counter-attack.

Sub Stevie O’Hara made a significant impact for Glen when thumping two pearlers late on and while Glass and skipper Conor Carville butchered a late goal chance, the latter was able to atone somewhat by lofting over another point.

Errigal desperately craved a goal but with Ruairi Canavan denied by the woodwork and Kelly by the referee’s whistle their chance had gone.

Teams and Scorers

Glen

Connlan Bradley, Cathal Mulholland, Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville (0-1), Conor Doherty, Michael Warnock, Eunan Mulholland, Conor Glass (0-1), Emmett Bradley (0-2), Ethan Doherty (1-0), Jack Doherty (0-1), Conor Convery (1-0), Alex Doherty (1-0), Danny Tallon (0-1), Conleth McGuckian (0-1). Subs used: Tiarnan Flannagan (0-1) for C Gallagher (h-time), Stevie O’Hara (0-2) for C Convery (47), Adam McGonigle for A Doherty (60)

Errigal Ciaran

Darragh McAnenly, Ciaran Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Dermot Morrow, Cormac Quinn, Niall Kelly, Peter Og McCartan (0-2), Joe Oguz, Peter Harte, Ben McDonnell, Tommy Canavan (1-4,3frees), Padraig McGirr, Mark Kavanagh (0-1), Darragh Canavan (0-3,1free), Ruairi Canavan (0-2). Subs used: Cathal Corrigan for P McGirr (44), Peter O’Hanlon for D Morrow (44), Eoin Kelly for M Kavanagh (50), Odhran Robinson for C Quinn (60)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)