Errigal out to make their ‘Mark’ after near misses

A NUMBER of narrow defeats in recent Championship campaigns has further hardened Errigal Ciaran to the competitive nature in the race for the Paddy O’Neill Cup.

It is exactly a decade now since the Dunmoyle-based side last reigned supreme in the Red Hand county. Some of those players remain, but a sizeable majority are still seeking that elusive county medal and are determined to make the most of their opportunities in 2022.

Defeated finalists in 2017 and 2019, shock semi-final losers in 2020 and 2021, the challenge facing them is clear as this year’s title-race gathers pace.

Under the management of Mark Harte and Adrian O’Donnell, they are perennial contenders and this season is now different. Their win over Moy a fortnight ago was comfortable eventually, but they also had to pull out all the tops and will have to do so again when they take on Dungannon this weekend.

This game is a repeat of their classic 2020 clash when the Clarkes emerged surprise winners on their way to a famous county title success. That tie is in the past now, though, according to their joint manager, Mark Harte.

“We did enough to get by against Moy and were happy with certain aspects of our play. But we’ve had a lot of work to do ahead of the quarter final to be up to the level of Dungannon,” said the former county and club playing stalwart.

“For me they were the best team that we played in the league this year. They’ve been there or thereabouts in the championship over the past couple of years.

“We know the work that’s needed and it’s good to have the opportunity to do it.

“Our games against them in the League and Championship have been very tight. They pipped us in the Championship, they’ve won the title and are very much established as the benchmark in Tyrone football.

“The Tyrone Championship is entertaining for the supporters, but I suppose for us as managers and players it’s about sticking to the task. We managed to squeeze over the line and the boys came up with the answers in the second half against Moy.

“ Whether that’s good enough against Dungannon is another question. Errigal wil just be looking at things and trying to do our best next day out.”

Of course, the presence of Ruairi and Darragh Canavan, Peter Harte, Ben McDonnell, Aidan McCrory, Peter Og McCartan and so many other quality players highlights their potential. But such is the nature of matches in the Senior Championship, nothing can be taken for granted and it’s a point which will no doubt be consistently and constantly hammered home.

“We ask for the players who start to make the most of their chance and the players who came in to make an impact. I felt we got that, but as you go through the Championship and the quality increases, then those halves where yo don’t show the form will knock you out.

“The challenge is to really put in an hour’s performance in the quarter final. We’ll prepare as best we can and hopefully have everyone available.”

It promises to be a clash of rare quality in a Championship race which never fails to excite. Expect more fireworks before finish and don’t rule out a repeat of that 2020 drama.