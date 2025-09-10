Errigal set for start of title defence

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

O’Neill Park in Dungannon was the venue for a blockbuster clash to get the Intermediate Championship up and running with a bang last week and the top dogs will hope to follow suit back there this Thursday evening.

Whether the Senior first round collision between holders Errigal Ciaran and Ardboe can match the drama and excitement of that pulsating Eglish/ Coalisland battle only time will tell, but the anticipated four thousand crowd set to flock to Dungannon will have high hopes that the O’Neill Cup race is also launched in spectacular fashion.

Advertisement

One man sadly reduced to the role of frustrated spectator this evening is Errigal’s Eoin Kelly, whose season was brought to an abrupt and cruel conclusion, when he ruptured his cruciate ligament in a recent league contest with Moortown.

While the timing could not have been worse, on the cusp of the start of Errigal’s title defence, Eoin was fairly philosophical about the situation.

“ It happened in the Moortown game about two or three weeks ago. It was something simple, I just went up for a ball and came down and heard the crack. The cruciate is gone so it is a long few months ahead.

“ It’s unfortunate. I was enjoying my football this year too. Listen injuries are all part of it unfortunately. I will just look forward to the Championship from a different perspective now.”

Kelly of course, like the rest of the Errigal camp, is still harbouring fond memories of the 2024 Championship campaign, which carried the team all the way to the All-Ireland Final, where they lost out to Cuala from Dublin. He cautions though that this particular chapter in the club’s history, however glorious, had now drawn to a close.

“ It was a great experience. We had some great days which brought great memories. We had many great battles along the way which added to it as well. We were involved in a lot of tight games in which we were tested but managed to get over the line.

“ But that’s in the past. We can’t really dwell on it or focus on it because it can all be taken away from you very quickly again. We are just looking forward to the first round now.”

Advertisement

Errigal put Ardboe to the sword when these great rivals last met in the Championship, the 2023 semi-final. The rampant Dunmoyle boys went to town, thumping their lough shore opponents 2-19 to 0-7. Kelly isn’t expecting this latest instalment to be quite as comfortable.

“ It definitely doesn’t make it any easier (drawing Ardboe) but that comes with the pressure holders are under. Everyone seen us win it last year and probably feel that they have the beating of us. If they seen us doing it other teams are going to say why can’t it be us this year.

“ Ardboe are a great team full of youth and experience and they will be going all out to get the better of us. They are a dangerous outfit.”

And the stricken Errigal star appreciates that unless the reigning Tyrone and Ulster champions are on their game, their reign could come to a sudden halt on Thursday night.

“ In Tyrone it is cut throat. If you are not on your game you are gone. That’s the thing. You need to be on your ‘A’ game from day one otherwise it is going to be a long winter.

“ The O’Neill Cup is still the big prize even with what we went onto achieve last year. You have your eyes set on it every year. We are no different to anyone else.”