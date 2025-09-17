Errigal star Canavan not getting carried away

TYRONE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

MOST of the leading contenders for this year’s Tyrone senior football title remain firmly in the race following an exciting opening weekend of knockout action.

Reigning champions Errigal Ciaran got the defence of their O’Neill Cup title off to a strong start with a big win over Ardboe. Seven more senior clashes were played across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, each drawing bumper attendances and plenty of drama.

Advertisement

Loughmacrory secured a six-point win over neighbours Killyclogher, Pomeroy edged out Gortin, Omagh ran up a massive victory against Derrylaughan, and Edendork pulled off a surprise by defeating Dromore.

One of the most eagerly awaited ties was between Trillick and Dungannon, and it certainly lived up to its billing. A late flurry of scores saw the Reds advance. The weekend closed with a double bill at Dungannon, opening with Carrickmore defeating Moortown, before the quarter-final draw was made.

Last year’s Errigal winning captain, Darragh Canavan, produced a stylish attacking display in their opening win and was delighted with the result against what was expected to be a tough Ardboe challenge.

“It was good to get over the line. First round games are for winning and we are just happy to have put in a decent performance and done enough to get over the line,” he said afterwards.

“We had a few boys back and it was good to have them come on. They made a great impact when they came on and the fact that they have got game time was important.

“The scoreline probably flattered us a bit because we pulled away there at the end. That was a young Ardboe side and they will take a lot of learning from this match, but we are happy with ourselves to have got through.

“The fact that the draw isn’t known probably adds more intrigue for the neutral more than anyone. But it the same every year and you can’t look past the next match anyway. We’ll just have to prepare accordingly and hopefully things will work out.”

Advertisement

Errigal will also welcome back Tyrone star Peter Harte for their next outing against Omagh after he missed the opening round due to suspension from the All-Ireland club final.

“He’s not a bad man to have coming back,” Canavan added. “We are glad to have put in a performance and give Petey the chance to get a Championship game this year.”