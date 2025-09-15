Errigal Thirds scale the ‘Hill’ second time around

TYRONE JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND REPLAY

Errigal Ciaran III 0-16 Derrytresk 3-6

ERRIGAL Ciaran Thirds ensured double joy for the Dunmoyle club over the weekend on the Championship front as they eased out Derrytresk in a rugged Junior first round replay at Carrickmore on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Despite the concession of three goals, the victors deservedly scaled the ‘Hill’ inflicting only the second defeat of the season on Kyle Coney’s charges who had convincingly sealed Division 3B honours a month ago.

A late Derrytresk scoring flourish, in which they rattled off a goal and three points, opened up the possibility of extra-time, but seasoned campaigners Davy Harte and Damien McDermott ensured Errigal rode out the late storm to deservedly progress into the last eight.

They led 0-16 to 2-3 as the contest ticked past the 55th minute, a margin which portrayed a more realistic picture of how this match had unfolded until that frantic late ‘Hill’ revival.

Errigal had the wind at their backs in the first half but it was Derrytresk who made an emphatic early impression on proceedings, Niall Gavin landing a free and then midfielder Ultan McKee thundering through to plant a seventh minute goal.

There was a fairly abrasive edge to this one, referee Mark Nugent handing out four early bookings, but Errigal began to display a more enterprising front, as they reeled off five points to jump ahead. Robert Harper and Colm Mellon split the posts, while Niall McCartan converted a free, and half back Aaron Neill belted a superb two pointer.

That burst of positivity was briefly punctured however in the 16th minute when Sean McGirr fouled Odhran Hughes inside the large square and Liam Slater slipped the resultant penalty low past Ronan McAnenly in goals.

Caolan Corr floated over a quality score to put two between them, but credit to Errigal who asserted control before the interval with four points on the spin. Seanan Canavan registered three of them (a single free and two point free) while McCartan also tagged on a brace ensuring they led 0-11 to 2-2 at the turnaround.

Advertisement

While Gavin slipped over an early Derrytresk free on the restart, Errigal continued to carry the greater threat, Davy Harte hoisting an excellent two pointer and Ethan Neill and Canavan (free) leaving half a dozen between the teams.

It could have been greater with Derrytresk keeper Aidan Quinn saving Harper’s close range shot with his legs, but with Harte floating over another score, Errigal appeared in easy street.

The ‘Hill’ seemed on the cusp of a limp Championship exit, before Caolan Corr bulldozed through to crack home a terrific goal, and with Slater adding a couple of quality scores, and Odhran Hughes recording a free, the gap was down to the bare minimum.

Errigal however were not going to be denied.

Scorers

Errigal Ciaran III: Senan Canavan (0-4,1tpf, 1f, 1’45’), David Harte (0-3,1tp), Niall McCartan (0-3,2f), Aaron Neill (0-2,tp), Robert Harper (0-2), Ethan Neill, Colm Mellon (0-1 each)

Derrytresk: Liam Slater (1-2), Caolan Corr (1-1), Ultan McKee (1-0), Niall Gavin (0-2,2f), Odhran Hughes (0-1,f)

Teams

Errigal Ciaran III: Ronan McAnenly, James Harte, Ciaran McNally, Ryan Ward, Jack McNelis, Damien McDermott, Aaron Neill, Ethan Neill, Sean McGirr, Colm Mellon, Connor McAleer, Niall McCartan, David Harte, Robert Harper, Senan Canavan. Subs used: Peter Campbell for J McNelis (43mins), Ryan Lynch for R Harper (49), Aaron McKenna for S McGirr (56), Tom Loughran for S Canavan (60)

Derrytresk: Aidan Quinn, Conan Dorman, Diarmuid McKee, Gareth Devlin, Caolan O’Donnell, Eoin McNally, James Canavan, Ultan McKee, Odhran Hughes, Ciaran Magee. Caolan Corr, Pat Campbell, Liam Slater, Niall Gavin, Conor Fitzgerald. Subs used: Ronan O’Neill for P Campbell (h-time), Paul McCabe for G Devlin (50), Johnny Campbell for C Magee (50)

Referee: Mark Nugent (Donaghmore)