Errigal’s no 1 fan Ciaran hoping for a better County Final Day

THIS time last year was not a happy period for Ciaran McAleer – and not just because his beloved Errigal Ciaran came out second best against Trillick on county final day.

Ciaran, who suffers from brittle bone disease, is a familiar presence out and about at Errigal Ciaran games.

He operates the scoreboard during home ties at Dunmoyle, and he’s the tried and trusted statsman for Errigal Ciaran Thirds, but above all else he is a supporter, and a fanatical one at that.

Last October he was counting down the days to the Senior Championship decider with Trillick when disaster struck.

A slight misstep at home – it really can be that innocent, that innocuous – and he was rushed off to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and the verdict came in. He had fractured the femur of his right leg and there was no way on God’s green earth that he’d be able to attend in person Errigal Ciaran’s county final showdown at Healy Park.

It’s not the first time Ciaran has suffered a fracture – it unfortunately comes with the territory – but the timing couldn’t have been much worse.

Ciaran said: “I went to the bathroom and missed my step back onto the wheelchair and fell on the ground and broke my leg.

“I went to the Royal in Belfast – it was my first time in adult services and it wasn’t great to be honest with you, it was 13 hours before I was actually seen.

“I got an X-Ray and it was a difficult moment when the doctor – one of the Gallagher brothers from Omagh – came up and told me that I wouldn’t be able to go to the county final.

“It was difficult being in hospital that week and the day of the final itself was very difficult as I never miss any games.

“I watched the stream and I remember there was a picture of my blood pressure when Odhran [Robinson] got the point to bring the game to extra-time, my blood pressure was through the roof. I didn’t know what to do, I couldn’t shout because I was afraid of hurting my leg or waking a patient.”

As fate would have it, Errigal Ciaran find themselves in a second successive final against Trillick. Ciaran won’t leave anything to chance this week for fear of missing out again, but he’s accustomed to living life in an ultra-cautious manner.

He hasn’t let brittle bone disease, a life-long genetic disease, define his existence, but it’s with considerable understatement that he describes his life as ‘complicated’.

“I’ve had a lot of [fractures]. When I was in Primary Two at St Mary’s in Ballygawley, I broke both my legs on the same day.

“I went out to see the binman – as you do! – and there were tiles sitting on the path and my front two wheels got stuck and I fell over. The two legs were pointing the wrong way shall we say.

“I got my whole back reconstructed in Sheffield the day before my 18th birthday, they’re also the people who looked after me when I was born as well so I’m very thankful to them. I’d scoliosis, the spine at the bottom had curved a bit and they were able to get it half-fixed as they put it, but it hasn’t been easy for me in the last couple of years.”

There through it all has been his local GAA club, Errigal Ciaran, and his family, the two of which are firmly intertwined. Ciaran’s father Neilly has been heavily involved in coaching and managing down the years and his three siblings all play – Conor lines out for Errigal Ciaran Thirds while Bronagh and Oonagh star on the Ladies team that claimed last season’s Tyrone Senior Championship title and a more recent Division One crown. Mum Margaret, meanwhile, hails from neighbouring Carrickmore but the children are Errigal Ciaran to the core.

Ciaran continued: “Mum and dad are very good, they take me to most matches, most training sessions and they really do look out for me. It’s not easy for them with my condition and a lot goes on in the house – we all stick together and they’re two great parents to have. We’re all very close and tight and it’s all good craic when there’s matches on. We all look out for each other.”

Now aged 21, Ciaran has found the GAA a great source of solace and belonging throughout his life. And just as importantly, his involvement with Errigal Ciaran has imbued him with confidence in his own innate abilities.

“I wake up every morning and I’m thankful I’m here and have a great family. Life isn’t easy but the football takes the pressure off and it gives you that wee bit of belief.”

On his specific roles, he added: “I do the scoreboard on match days, mostly for the men and senior ladies, and for some of the youth games as well.

“I help out Paschal McAnenly with designs that go up on social media, he calls me the assistant PRO, and I do score updates on Twitter for those who aren’t able to attend. I’ve been involved with the Junior team this last two years, taking the stats and I really enjoy being able to contribute.”

One of Ciaran’s proudest moments came when he led out the Tyrone team hand-in-hand with Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly at O’Neill’s Healy Park before a National League match against Kerry in 2018.

“Mickey Kerr was the county chairman, he’s related to my mum, and it was his idea. I was meant to walk out the Tyrone team against Dublin but I hurt my foot so I couldn’t do it.

“Tyrone played Kerry two weeks later and Mickey rang us and asked us ‘will you do it this time’ and I said I’d try.

“In the lead up I was doing physio, I was properly walking at that stage. I’d a physio session on the Wednesday or Thursday before the game but I hurt my foot really badly, I broke a bone and thought I wouldn’t be able to do it. Thankfully a couple of paracetamol did the job.

“I remember in the tunnel two or three minutes beforehand, I was so nervous that I was shaky but I was okay once Petey and Mattie took my hand, they’re both really great lads. It was just a really good moment, one I’ll treasure forever.”

Ciaran is hoping for a reversal of last year’s outcome when Errigal Ciaran renew acquaintances with reigning champions Trillick on Sunday. He expects it to go right down to the wire but he’s backing Errigal to be out in front at the final whistle.

“Both teams have had tough paths to the final. Pomeroy and Clonoe definitely put it up to us then I thought we did really well to come through the Killyclogher game. I’m not going to be overly confident but I think we can win the final by one or two points. I have to go for Errigal but it’s up to the lads at the end of the day.

“Hopefully Enda [McGinley] and Stevie [Quinn] have them ready to go and hopefully come Sunday evening I’ll be celebrating.”