Eskra easily in command against Castlederg

Eskra 1-21 Castlederg 0-7

HOSTS Eskra set the scoring pace from opening doors here to run out clear-cut winners over a Castlederg team that faced a 12-point deficit by the break in this Division 3A clash.

Castlederg arrived at the Emmetts venue on Friday evening searching for their first league points of the season. Eskra were seeking a third victory thus far and the Emmets wanted to build on their away verdict over neighbours Augher the Sunday before.

Advertisement

It was Eskra who got into gear from the start and they never looked back, with scores harvested from a wide range of sources. The home midfield pairing of Martin McGinley and Eoin McCaffrey held sway round the centre and Eskra’s defence didn’t give much away plus in attack the Emmetts proved a handful for Castlederg to handle.

Cealaf McMenamin, Ben Harper, Blaine Lynch, Adam Traynor and company kept trying for the St Eugene’s but it was a challenging evening for the guests.

A swift beginning on behalf of the Emmetts comprised points from Niall Marlow, Cormac Hughes (free), Rory Kinsella, Conor O’Hagan and Eoin McKenna that established a five-point lead by the 9th minute.

The visiting side were struggling to make an impact as the Eskra defence rebuked some efforts to break through by the St Eugene’s. Scores via Hughes and Cormac Arkinson extended the home lead further.

The situation worsened for Castlederg 17 minutes in when Eoin McKenna forged forward and set up team-mate Cormac Arkinson for the latter to claim the only goal of proceedings.

St Eugene’s midfielder Cealaf McMemamin delivered his team’s first score after 22 minutes but Eskra soon returned to attacking mode for Rory Kinsella to angle over a further point towards their tally.

Cormac Hughes then tagged on two additional scores as the Emmets reached midway 1-10 to 0-1 in front.

Advertisement

Joe McCarroll made a welcome return to the Eskra team as an interval replacement and indeed both sides rang the personnel changes during the course of the concluding 30 minutes.

Emmetts full-back Luke Kelly fired over the first point of the second half before Castlederg replied with two points via Adam Traynor and Ben Harper. Joe McCarroll, though, got a point in response and Rory Kinsella landed an eye-catching 0-2 as well.

Blaine Lynch almost had a St Eugene’s goal following a well-worked move but his shot found the side-netting. Castlederg keeper Patrick Porter was then called upon to make a decent save as Eoin McCaffrey and Eskra drove forward.

Conor O’Hagan and Conor Harper exchanged efforts; Cormac Hughes curling over as play headed into the latter stages. Ben Harper and Emmet McLaughlin claimed contributions for the St Eugene’s but Finn Kelly landed 0-2 to maintain Eskra’s scoreboard momentum.

Blaine Lynch collected a closing point for Castlederg, but Eskra finished with a three-point flurry following Patrick Irvine, Cormac Hughes and Tiernan McCaffrey scores.

Scorers

Eskra: Cormac Hughes 0-5(4f), Cormac Arkinson 1-1, Rory Kinsella 0-3(1 x 0-2), Finn Kelly 0-3(1 x 0-2), Conor O’Hagan 0-3, Joe McCarroll 0-1, Patrick Irvine 0-1, Niall Marlow 0-1, Eoin McKenna 0-1, Luke Kelly 0-1, Tiernan McCaffrey 0-1

Castlederg: Ben Harper 0-2(1f), Cealef McMenamin 0-1, Emmett McLaughlin 0-1, Blaine Lynch 0-1, Adam Traynor 0-1, Conor Harper 0-1

Teams

Eskra: Aidan Hackett, Johnny Hackett, Luke Kelly, Eoin McKenna, Conor O’Hagan, Niall Marlow, Patrick Irvine, Martin McGinley, Eoin McCaffrey, Finn Kelly, Rory Kinsella, Cathal Arkinson, Cormac Hughes, Tommy Meegan, Cormac Arkinson. Subs: Joe McCarroll, Eoghan McKenna, Tiernan McCaffrey, Paul Turbitt, Karl Gartland

Castlederg: Patrick Porter, Andrew Crean, Fintan Gallagher, Odhran Harvey, Charlie Mooney, Niall Gallen, James Doherty, Ben Harper, Cealef McMenamin, Blaine Lynch, Adam Traynor, Shea Leonard, Jack Ramsey, Cian Harper, Connor Harper. Subs: Emmett McLaughlin, Jamie Doherty, Michael Lynch

Referee: Joe Franey, Beragh