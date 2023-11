Eskra 1-10 Owen Roes 2-6

WITH three minutes to go at Drumquin on Sunday afternoon it looked as though the Grade Three Under-14 League title was heading to Owen Roes as they held a two point advantage but Eskra refused to accept defeat and three late points saw them take the silverware by the minimum margin.

Fintan Coyle opened the scoring for Owen Roes only for superb midfielder Dara McGarvey to equalise for Eskra in the 5th minute. Sixty seconds later Owen Roes grabbed their first goal of the contest when a strong run from Ross Doherty saw him finish to the back of the net. By the end of the opening quarter though the Emmetts were back on level terms thanks to a trio of points from the boot of Jack McCarroll.

In the 19th minute McGarvey traded passes before bursting through from midfield to score a quality goal before Cormac McGarvey tagged on a point. Luke Doherty and Conall Kelly replied with points for Owen Roes before Dara McGarvey pointed at the other end of the field. In the closing seconds of the half though Owen Roes got themselves on level terms when Shea Gallagher made no mistake from the penalty spot to leave it 1-6 to 2-3 at the break.

Scores may have been proving difficult to come by but it was a real battle all the same with Dara McGarvey popping up with another point to put Eskra back in front. Owen Roes then enjoyed a purple patch as an equaliser from Kelly was followed by points from Lorcan Kelly and Ross Doherty to leave it 2-6 to 1-11.

That man McGarvey then demonstrated his leadership qualities with a brace of points to leave it all square with normal time played. It looked set for extra time but right at the end McGarvey this time provided the pass for Daithi McNamee to kick the winning point for Eskra.