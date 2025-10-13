‘Everybody gave everything out there’- says Drumragh’s O’Neill

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

DESPITE two draining matches in the course of five days Drumragh attacker Daniel O’Neill insists that the Sarsfields will be raring to go against Clogher in this Saturday’s Junior Championship Final.

O’Neill scored one goal and teed up colleague Eamonn McCann for another as they eventually booked their passage through to the Pat Darcy Cup decider with a dramatic extra-time triumph over league champions Cookstown at Killyclogher.

While there will be a school of thought suggesting that Clogher will come into the final the fresher having enjoyed additional recuperation period after their semi-final, O’Neill is bullish about Drumragh’s prospects.

“There are a few aches alright, but we are made for that. I think it is perfect preparation to be honest, two tough games against the league winners. What more would you want going into a final?”

Daniel felt that his side fully-warranted their success against the Fr Rocks, albeit accepting that they did make life difficult for themselves by surrendering an eight point cushion in injury time.

“I thought it was over for us but we dug in deep. I am exhausted after that; my legs are sore, every bone, but it’s the same as all the other lads who started and all the subs who came on. Everybody gave everything.

“It’s unreal. It’s exactly what we deserve, especially after the first game. We were hard done by and no-one believed in us going into this second game.”

O’Neill acknowledged that the match did drift away from Drumragh after captain Niall McCarney was black carded, but he was delighted at how they regrouped.

“Niall went off with the black card and you had to keep the three up. Being among the three was hard because you were looking back watching the team nearly crumbling at that point.

“We got into the changing rooms and we reset. We came out and fell five points down in the first half of extra-time.

“We still brought it back but stuck at it, and Alex (McGlinchey), mightn’t score much, but he got the winner there.”