Eye-catching Junior Cup first round victory for Beragh

THE most eye-catching result from a Fermanagh and Western perspective in the first round of the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup on Saturday was Beragh Swifts’ thrilling 5-4 victory away at three-time winners Harryville Homers.

Homers were Junior Cup champions in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and were beaten finalists against Strathroy Harps in 2013 and again against Dergview Reserves in 2023.

And against Beragh the Ballymena outfit stormed out of the blocks with goals from Justin Rowe, Leon Carley and Charlie McCurdy (penalty).

Advertisement

But Swifts eventually got off the bus and two Daniel Weir goals in just six minutes made it 3-2 at the interval and all to play for.

Dale Robinson then squared the tie at 3-3 before Alan Rainey once again nudged the home side in front. The visitors though were far from done. Robinson levelled on 71 minutes, and, after Harryville had fullback Jack Armstrong red carded, Weir became the hero of the hour by completing his stunning hat-trick and scoring the winning goal in the penultimate minute.

Elsewhere a first half goal by teenager Leighton Schulberg condemned twice winners Strathroy Harps to a 1-0 defeat at BBOB Londonderry while Drumquin United went down 5-2 at Connor.

St Patrick’s Castlederg were beaten by a similar scoreline at home to Churchill United while Mountjoy United, despite taking the lead through Ethan Charters, went down 2-1 to Cookstown Youth.

The big winners were Killen Rangers and Magheraveely who both put 13 past AFC Dungannon and Armagh Blues respectively while Mark Kerr grabbed a sparkling hat-trick as Augher Stars defeated Aquinas seconds 5-3.

The game of the day was at Broughshane Community Centre where Lisbellaw United came from five goals down to draw 5-5 before defeating Raceview 5-4 on penalties.

Other winners included Irvinestown Wanderers, Enniskillen Town United, Newtown United, NFC Kesh, Ballinamallard Res, and Tummery Athletic.

Advertisement

REPORTS IN TYRONE AND ULSTER HERALD NEWSPAPERS