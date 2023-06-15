Faithful face-off next for Tyrone Ladies

TYRONE Ladies manager Sean O’Kane was delighted to see his side get back into the winners enclosure in the bright sunshine at Lannliere last Sunday as they eased to a six point victory over Wicklow in the All-Ireland Intermediate series.

The Red Hands put behind them the disappointment of an Ulster Final loss to Antrim and now look ahead with renwed optimism to their second Group match this Sunday at home to Offaly.

It wasn’t an earth shattering display by any means against Wicklow but it was positive and workmanlike with game management to the fore and some excellent individual performances from some youngsters keen to make their mark.

After a slowish start to proceedings Sean O’Kane was satisfied with how it eventually unfolded.

“ I think there was still a bit of a hangup from the Ulster Final loss and through the first half we gave the ball away too much, took the wrong options and didn’t take the opportunities.

“ But we stepped up and when Aoibhinn (Mc Hugh) was yellow carded we held on to the ball well and took some good scores. I was delighted with the win.”

The success was all the sweeter for the veteran coach because of the raft of absentees through injury. The game management when Mc Hugh was carded was exceptional, while the subs also made an impact. O’Kane was pleased with the overall effort.

“I’m not sure how long we held the ball although we managed the time well and the players that came in added some pace to the attack. Overall I have to say that the players that came in have made us viable. Everyone is well aware of the players we have lost, so in that regard it was pleasing.”

Among the substitutes introduced was Tyrone minor captain Emma Conroy. The Moy player came on to make her debut, and certainly did not look out of place. Her introduction along with Omagh pair Aine Strain and Emer McCanny was a necessity as so many of the regulars are now on the treatment table. The inclusion of the talented county minors will not surprise many, and Sean was pleased with their impact.

“We have brought in the Minor girls and they are doing well. They have plenty of quality. Emma came in and didn’t let herself down and I hope to give the other girls game time. We have Aine Strain, young Emer Mc Canny and Caoilean Quinn who came in too, they’re all good players.”

Such is Tyrone’s bad luck this year, that Slaine Mc Carroll, who made an encouraging comeback in the Ulster Final, was forced to pull out at the weekend and there was an eleventh hour withdrawal too from the starting fifteen of Niamh Hughes who has been plagued with a hit flexor injury, although she made a big impact when she was introduced.

The Dungannon player added some real pace to the attack and was key in teeing up the impressive Caitlin Campbell for a well taken goal in the second half. Campbell, named at number six turned in her best performance in a Tyrone shirt, while Grainne Rafferty and a flying Maria Canavan also did well as the Red Hands enjoyed a 3-10 to 1-10 success.

Brian O’Ruaric is now in charge of the Offaly side who now need to get something from the trip to O’Neills Healy Park this weekend after they suffered a six point loss to the group favourites Clare.

A late Emma Hand goal was a mere consolation for the Offaly girls but they will take plenty of positives from the outing, with an improved second half. There were some good performances too from Roisin Cockram, Ann Gavin Murphy, Michelle Mann and Saoirse Mc Guinness.

Sean O’Kane is looking forward to the game.

“ We have two big challenges ahead but it will tell us where we are. I am happy to welcome Offaly to Omagh on Sunday although I know it will not be easy.”

O’Kane remains hopeful that he may have players available from that injured list which will boost his selection options.

“I am cautious although I am hoping that we might have two or three back for Sunday but it’s only a hope for now, we will look at that this week.”

The players are working hard behind the scenes although Sean admits it would be unfair to put pressure on some of the younger girls.

“For some they haven’t much in the way of playing senior or intermediate, whatever you want to call it. The older more experienced girls will know how to handle these games. For us it’s about getting the right opportunities to introduce the new girls, we have to get the timing right.”

Throw in time on Sunday is 2pm and there’s appeal for plenty of home support.