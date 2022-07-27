Fearghal named GAA Young Volunteer of the Month

A hardworking club volunteer from Stewartstown Harps has been awarded the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month award for June 2022.

The award is presented each month to one young volunteer whose efforts best demonstrate the volunteering ethos and community spirit of the GAA.

Fearghal O’Neill (24) was nominated in recognition of the time and energy he gives as a member of the Harps club committee, as well as being a playing member of the men’s senior team and a youth team coach. An important and enthusiastic member of his club’s fundraising initiative, Fearghal’s contribution and commitment to his many roles are outstanding.

Presenting Fearghal with his award at Magherafelt Bus Centre, Stephen Wallace, from Translink said: “It’s great to see young people like Fearghal so committed to working within their club and community, particularly across such a wide range of initiatives. We’re pleased to be able to support young volunteers like Fearghal through this monthly recognition award and wish him well as he continues the great work.”

Speaking about the contribution Fearghal makes to his club, Stewartstown Harps Assistant Secretary Damien McConville commented:

“In addition to his playing commitments, Fearghal joined our club committee this year, bringing a welcome injection of youth. He also volunteered to help coach our Under 9.5 boys’ team, where he is well respected by the boys and a good role model for them.

“Our club has recently embarked on a major fundraising drive to develop our facilities, and Fearghal is a key part of the ticket selling team visiting neighbouring areas each week, devoting lots of time and effort.

“We feel he is a worthy recipient for this award, and the club is very proud of this recognition.”

Praising Fearghal’s efforts, Ulster GAA Volunteer Development & Policy Officer Ashelene Groogan said:

“Fearghal is an outstanding young volunteer. As well as being a player and youth coach, the time and commitment he gives back to his club off the field is remarkable. His efforts towards the fundraising work his club have undertaken to develop their grounds needs applauded.

“The standard of nominees was extremely high, so this recognition is a real credit to Fearghal’s commitment and the impact he is making.”

In celebration of his achievement, Fearghal was presented with a framed certificate and a pair of Enterprise train tickets, courtesy of Translink.

l To nominate a young person aged 14-24 for this monthly accolade, visit ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward.