Ferguson reigns in the rain at St Angelo

STEVEN Ferguson made it two wins from two as he continued his perfect start to the 2025 McMillan Specialist Cars NI Autotest Championship during the second round at St Angelo outside Enniskillen.

The Stewartstown man was fault free behind the wheel of his striking yellow Mini Special as he won by almost 10 seconds from Peter Grimes, with class B winner Andy Blair third.

Newmills driver, Mark King came home fourth overall in his Vauxhall Nova to win class D in the process, while Lisburn’s Robin Lyons was fifth in his Mini saloon to win class C.

Ashley Lamont was sixth, 2.1 seconds behind Lyons but 13.1 seconds ahead of the Mini Special driven by Castlederg’s Adam Lowry in seventh. The top 10 was completed by Chris Grimes, Castlederg’s Jack Lowry in a Mini saloon and Paul Lowther, who were eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

Coagh’s Mark Ferguson, in his Striker, Seskinore’s Alistair Barker, in his Mini Special and George McMillan, in his Vauxhall Nova, completed the finishers list on the day.

In the clubman class, Gordon Buckley took the victory ahead of Andrew Weir and James Mansfield, while Tyrone drivers, Ian Lowry and Ryan Catterson were seventh and eighth respectively.

Dungannon’s Jordan Burns, in his unique Ford Fiesta Special, came second in the Advanced category behind Gareth Dillon but ahead of Robert Robinson and Lawrence Baird, while Drumnakilly’s Ryan McAleer clinched the NI Production section.