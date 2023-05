Fermanagh and Western League select team confirmed

The Fermanagh and Western League select team to play a Sligo and Leitrim League select in a representative game next month has been named.

The game will be played on Saturday, June 3 at The Ball Range, Enniskillen.

Manager Michael Kerr has named a hugely experienced 18.

Squad

Joel Peden, Enniskillen Rangers; Tiernan McNamee (Strathroy Harps); Richie Johnston (Enniskillen Rangers); Conor Rippey (Enniskillen Rangers); Conor Watson (Enniskillen Town); Dylan Ballantine (Magheraveely); Nigel Beacom (NFC Kesh); Benny Boyle (Strathroy Harps); Declan McNulty (Tummery Athletic); Ryan Hanna (Tummery Athletic); Ashley Lowry (Dergview Reserves); Kris Hamilton (Beragh Swifts); Sean McDonagh (NFC Kesh); Jamal Tavares (Enniskillen Town); Cathal Beacom (Enniskillen Town); Ryan Campbell (NFC Kesh); Martin Hughes (Tummery Athletic); Aidy McCaffrey (Tummery Athletic).

Management team: Michael Kerr; Andrew Sproule, Stephen McFrederick, Tony Roofe.