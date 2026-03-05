Ferney Park possible venue for Junior Cup semi

FERNEY Park could host the all-Fermanagh and Western Junior Cup semi-final between NFC Kesh and Enniskillen Town United.

The F&W rivals were paired in last evening’s draw and it is believed organisers are exploring the possibility of hosting the last four tie at the home of Championship One club Ballinamallard United.

The other semi-final clash sees Rosario seconds – quarter-final victors against Enniskillen Rangers – face either Connor or Mountfield or Kilrea United.

The Mountfield versus Kilrea United last-16 tie was abandoned following a mass melee at Youth Sport Omagh. The club’s involved attended a hearing of the IFA disciplinary committee last night but Mountfield are remaining tight-lipped on the outcome.

The club has four days to appeal whatever decision may or may not have been made made, following which the IFA Junior Committee should be in a position to confirm full details of the semi-final clashes, which have been provisionally pencilled in for the week commencing Monday, March 23