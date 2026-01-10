Festive outings for Strabane runners

STRABANE Triathlon Club members made the most of the festive period by lacing up for two popular local races, producing great performances at both the Greencastle 5 Mile event and the Finn Valley 5K on St Stephen’s Day.

A well-established Christmas tradition, the Greencastle 5 Mile attracts a strong field every Boxing Day, and 2025 was no different as the event celebrated its 40th edition. Runners were greeted with crisp winter conditions – cold but clear – ideal for racing, with calm winds and plenty of festive cheer around the scenic but challenging course.

The local support and friendly atmosphere really stood out, with plenty of encouragement from start to finish as runners tackled the rolling Tyrone roads.

Club results: Adam Ward – 27:02 minutes (7th overall); Michael Duncan – 34:40 (2nd Male Over 60); Gerard Coyle – 37:15; Liam Doherty – 38:44; John Gallagher – 39:58; John McDermott – 41:35; Liam Daly – 47:20; Marah Boyle – 48:52.

A brilliant set of results and podium success to round off Boxing Day.

Another festive favourite, the Finn Valley 5K once again delivered a top-class event. Known for its fast course and strong competition, the race saw a big turnout, creating a lively and competitive atmosphere from the gun.

Despite typical winter conditions, runners enjoyed cool temperatures that suited fast running, with great support from spectators adding to the buzz throughout the race.

Club results: Lawrence O’Neill – 17:36; Jacob McElwee – 17:42; Brendan Murphy – 19:56; Conor McLaughlin – 20:21; Joe Clarke – 21:21; Ryan Jack – 24:08; John Muldoon – 31:34.

Strong performances across the board and a great way to burn off some of those Christmas calories! Well done to everyone who raced over the festive period – fantastic representation for the club and a great way to finish out the year.