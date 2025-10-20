Fianna book playoff date with the Plunketts

ACL DIVISION 2 PROMOTION PLAYOFF

Moy 3-17 Coalisland 2-22

By Damien Donnelly

COALISLAND posted several super scores to thwart hosts Moy in Saturday’s promotion eliminator and earn the right to meet Pomeroy with a place in senior football at stake.

The match was played at a championship style tempo and it was clear that neither side wanted to give an inch. The two teams took a series of fine scores between them, including some very well-judged two-pointers along the way.

Coalisland, though, held the added edge in range of the posts to seal that meeting with Pomeroy this weekend.

Play started and continued at a brisk pace as Moy made the early running. Michael Conroy almost found the net for the home team inside 30 seconds but his effort skimmed the wrong side of the post. Conroy did register the game’s first score soon after when pointing a free.

Michael Conroy also landed Moy’s second point from a free, Coalisland responding through a Cathaoir Quinn point to get his team off the mark. Michael Conroy, though, was soon back on song with a two-point place kick on six minutes.

Cathaoir Quinn was causing concern in the Moy defence and the Fianna forward chipped over a second point before Quinn followed up for point number three inside nine minutes. Michael Conroy booted over a two-pointer in open play to continue his fine form for Moy.

Cormac O’Hagan pulled a point back on behalf of Coalisland and this signalled the start of a purple patch for the Fianna side.

They quickly tagged on points through Tiarnan Quinn(free), Bailey Leonard and Tiarnan Quinn again to lead for the first time on 0-7 to 0-6 reaching midway.

Both goalkeepers, Jamie Coleman for Moy and Coalisland counterpart Dylan Woods, each made good saves within a short space of time. Cathaoir Quinn, meantime, landed a tasty point prior to Michael Conroy’s third two-pointer of the day to date in reply. Mark Hamilton also had a good point for Coalisland.

Coalisland and Cathoir Quinn maintained their score surge with a further point plus Donal Sheeran joined in to land a Fianna point too. Centre-half back Niall Devlin claimed a Coalisland point as well and Tiarnan Quinn curled over the closing score of the first half to leave the Fianna six clear on 0-14 to 0-8.

A Tiarnan Quinn two-pointer started the second half off tidily for the Fianna and Donal Sheeran had a two-point free as follow-up and Moy were now ten points adrift.

The home side rallied with full-back Padraig Hampsey pointing and Cathaoir Quinn then fed Tiarnan Quinn for the latter to boot home the game’s first goal on 37 minutes.

Moy had the ball in the net not long after but the play was called back for a free that Tiarnan Quinn converted.

The home team made some substitutions to try and reinvigorate their challenge but play was called back a bit later on as they made for goal again.

Declan Conroy had a home point but Donal Sheeran booted over a Coalisland two-pointer as the closing quarter dawned.

Ruairi McHugh added an away point before Ryan Coleman claimed a Moy two-pointer.

Ryan Lavery pointed for Moy but a Ryan Lavery goal was then answered quickly by a Cathaoir Quinn goal for Coalisland. Tiarnan Quinn rattled in a further three-pointer too as Moy’s rally on the scoreboard from Liam McGeary and company came up short.

Coalisland lost a man late on but they were through to play Pomeroy.

Scorers

Moy: Michael Conroy 1-10(2f, 3 x 0-2), Liam McGeary 1-2, Ryan Lavery 1-1, Ryan Coleman 0-2, Declan Conroy 0-1, Mark Gribbin 0-1

Coalisland: Cathaoir Quinn 1-7, Tiarnan Quinn 1-4(2f), Donal Sheerin 0-5( 2 x 0-2), Cormac O’Hagan 0-1, Bailey Leonard 0-1, Mark Hamilton 0-1, Niall Devlin 0-1, Padraig Hampsey 0-1, Ruairi McHugh 0-1

Teams

Moy: Jamie Coleman, Ronan O’Hanlon, Mark Gribbin, Eunan Deeney, Adam Donaghy, Steve Donaghy, Diarmuid McKeown, Matthew Laverty, Declan Conroy, Patrick McGeary, Liam McGeary, Ryan McAlary, Eoin McGeary, Ryan Coleman, Michael Conroy. Subs: Ryan Lavery for R McAlary, Diarmuid Quinn for A Donaghy

Coalisland: Dylan Woods, Oisin McHugh, Padraig Hampsey, Eoghan Hampsey, Bailey Leonard, Niall Devlin, Mark Hamilton, Ruairi McHugh, Brian Hampsey, Peter Herron, Cormac O’Hagan, Donal Sheerin, Cathoir Quinn, Fionn McHugh, Tiarnan Quinn. Subs: Michael McKernan for M Hamilton, Ruairi Campbell for B Leonard

Referee: Conor McGahan, Killyma