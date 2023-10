The Tyrone Junior champions Coalisland face a long trek to the West coast on Sunday as they attempt to progress in the Ulster club series against Dungloe (An Clochan Liath).

The Fianna, who secured the league and championship double in the third tier, were initially contemplating a stay over with a six hour round trip this weekend.

Manager Tommy Nixon admits that it will be a tough trip.

“ They are a young team who like to play at pace like ourselves so it makes for an interesting match. It will be a difficult one for us, but the only downside is the venue. It’s a long trip to Dungloe so hopefully we will get away without any jet lag,” he joked although he’s confident his side will rise to the occasion.

It’s a first excursion into the Ulster Club arena for the An Clochan Liath senior squad, who wontheir first Junior Championship against Downings after missing out in a couple of finals.

Many of their current squad have featured in the Ulster Minor Ladies Championship. Tony Boyle, a member of the Donegal 1992 All-Ireland squad, is in charge.

The Donegal side is built on youth success. Their minors face Omagh in the Ulster club next month, and Boyle has produced an excellent blend. Captain Saskia Boyle, Katie Wallace, County minor Anita Boyle and veteran Laura Doherty have all gelled well, with Patrice Boyle one of the older players.

Coalisland came through a busy fortnight with no major injury issues although they will be monitoring a couple of knocks. Nixon was worried with regard the preparation for Ulster, but luckily there was a break and that has allowed his squad recovery time ahead of what he deems as bonus territory.

“At the start of the year we had set our sights on promotion and no better way to do that by winning the double. It could be seen as the perfect end to any season in Tyrone for any club but we are looking forward to Ulster.”

Nixon would like to see the Fianna progress saying it would be a boost for the club and ladies football in the county.

“Any win you can take in Ulster you take with pride. At the end of the day we are not just representing Coalisland but Tyrone now as well. So we will be giving it our all to go as far as we can. But the focus at the moment is on the match ahead.”