By Niall Gartland

THE Tyrone Senior Intercounty footballers are operating with a 36-man National Football League panel in 2025 with fifteen different clubs represented in all.

Tyrone and Ulster champions Errigal Ciaran have the largest representation with five of their cohort involved, namely Darragh and Ruairi Canavan, Joe Oguz, Peter Harte and Cormac Quinn, all of whom sat out Tyrone’s opening two Division One matches after a busy period with their club.

Trillick have four men – Rory Brennan, who has returned to the mix after three years away from the county scene, Mattie Donnelly, Liam Gray and Seanie O’Donnell.

Loughmacrory can also be proud of the fact they have four players on county duty – Eoin McElholm, who was man of the match in last year’s All-Ireland U20 final, brothers Aodhan and Cathal Donaghy, and goalkeeper Oisin O’Kane.

The third and final club with a quartet of Tyrone players is Edendork – Niall Morgan, last year’s All-Star goalkeeper, Darren McCurry, Conn Kilpatrick and Ben Cullen.

There are three players from Coalisland Na Fianna – Padraig Hampsey, sidelined with injury at present, Michael McKernan and Niall Devlin.

Dromore have two players involved with Tyrone at present – Nathan McCarron, while Peter Teague has returned after a few years out.

There are two familiar names from Pomeroy – Frank Burns and Kieran McGeary – while Ardboe duo Michael O’Neill and up and comer Shea O’Hare are part of the set-up.

Mark Bradley has returned to Tyrone colours after exiting the panel in the wake of the 2021 season, while his Killyclogher teammate, Michael Rafferty is on board. Representing Omagh St Enda’s are Conor Meyler, injured at present, and Aidan Clarke.

Then there’s a number of clubs with one player involved – Derrylaughan’s Brian Kennedy is a mainstay in the middle, Carrickmore’s Lorcan McGarrity is involved, there’s Owen Roes’ Cathal McShane, Donaghmore’s Ronan Cassidy and Dungannon’s Conall Devlin.

Then there’s the management and backroom team.

Malachy O’Rourke is assisted by Ryan Porter, Leo McBride, Colm McCullagh, Chris Lawn and John Devine.

Taking care of Athletic Development are Robbie Bremner and Conor McCrory. Team Doctors are Hugh Gallagher and Damian O’Donnell.

The physios are Louis O’Connor, Marty Loughran, Gareth Haughey and Peter Scullion.

Massuers are Stephen Rice and Brian Sally. The team nutritionist is Mattew Hooks and psychologist Is Noel Brick.

The stats men are Darragh Burns and Martin McGirr. Video is provided by Paddy Gervin. On opposition analysis are Frankie Corey and Joe Clifford.

Kitman is the evergreen Mickey Moynagh. On logistics is Sean McCann and Liaison Officer is Michael Kerr.