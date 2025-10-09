Fight for top four goes down to the wire

LADIES FOOTBALL

ST Macartan’s took another step towards the top four in Division One as they edged a tense encounter with Errigal Ciaran by a single point on Sunday. The Macs are a point shy of Carrickmore who have completed their programme and Ryan McMenamin’s side play Dungannon this evening (Thurs) knowing what they need to do.

The Clarkes, Trillick and Errigal are all assured of the top four finish with the Reds still top of the league with a head to ahead against Dungannon scheduled for Sunday. At the weekend Errigal dominated the first half against the Macs leading 1-6 to 1-1 at the turnaround but a spirited second half salvaged the season for the Clogher Valley side.

Cadla McCarroll rattled home a second half goal as Errigal could only muster a single point in thirty odd minutes. Slaine McCarroll and first half goalscorer Coleen McQuaid added scores before Shannon Byrne’s point secured a massive win.

Maria Canavan and Elle McNamee were among the scorers for Errigal who no doubt now have an eye on the Ulster club series which was launched on Monday at the Hill of the O’Neill. The Tyrone champions play Glenfin who surprised many with victory Termon at the weekend in the Donegal decider. That Ulster opener is fixed for the 19th October..

Omagh meanwhile confirmed a top half finish in Divsion One with a solid win at Coalisland in midweek. Both teams enjoyed good campaigns with the Fianna finishing well away from any relegation issues in their debut season in the top flight. Both Moortown and Cookstown were already relegated.

Loughmacrory continued their Division Two dominance with a big win over Beragh as champions Aghyaran and Moy continued to battle it out for a top four spot. The Davog’s have two games left, while Moy have one match remaining. Edendork and Kildress have both wrapped up their campaigns secure at this level again next season.

Moy meet Badoney and Aghyaran face the Lough in the game of the day on Sunday while a defeat for Fintona at the O’Rahillys will see them relegated. Beragh also look set for the drop.

Castlederg and Drumragh completed their Division Three programme with weekend wins. The Sarsfields, who are in Ulster Junior Club action on October 25thin Ulster eased to a big victory at Pomeroy while the Derg hit 3-10 in their win over Sperrin Og. Donaghmore and Strabane make up the top four finishers.

The postponed Division Four final between Drumquin and Galbally has been refixed for this Sunday.