Fintona and Carrickmore reach Minor League Grade 1 Final

MINOR LEAGUE GRADE ONE SEMI-FINALS

Fintona 3-14 Cookstown 0-22

A FAIRYTALE season for Peter Colton continued at Pearse Park in Galbally on Wednesday evening when he struck a brilliant injury time winning two point score to propel Fintona into the Minor League Grade One Final at the expense of holders Cookstown following a gripping encounter.

Colton was one of a number of recent crowned All Ireland winning minors on show and they all certainly played their part in a brilliant encounter for the sizable support in attendance. It was the Father Rocks who made all the early running and by the 12th minute they had established a 0-8 to 0-3 advantage with the twin threat of Eoin Long and Lorcan McMurray having both landed two pointers.

Long would finish the contest with 0-9 to his name but his All Ireland winning teammate Diarmuid Martin surpassed that with 3-3 with the first of his goals coming in the 14th minute following a Colton pass.

Karol Wawrynkiewicz and Long tagged on points for Cookstown but by the 22nd minute the sides were level after Colton cut in from the sideline and found Martin who calmly rounded Cookstown keeper Sean Og Quinn to fire to the net. The holders though contoured to look the slightly better side and with Long and McMurray both raising white flags again they greeted the halftime whistle 0-14 to 2-6 in front.

Daniel Ward and Charlie McElhenney had early second half points for Cookstown with the latter also having a goal chance but firing wide of the target. Rian McIvor and Colton swapped points as it remained close throughout the second half as well.

A couple of Colton frees helped Fintona draw level before Ward edged Cookstown back in front. In the 54th minute Martin completed his hattrick via the post after Paudie Goodman had won possession around the middle of the field and charged through.

Long and Colton exchanged points before Cookstown had a great goal opportunity in the 59th minute but Fintona keeper Oisin Watson saved from Jack McElhone.

Two minutes into injury time a second point from Wawrynkiewicz looked to have won it for Cookstown but there was to be late drama. With time virtually up Colton had a shot to nothing to win the game and much to the delighted off the Fintona faithful it sailed between the posts to give the Pearses a dramatic victory.

Carrickmore 3-15 Errigal Ciaran 1-12

CARRICKMORE produced a strong second half display at St.Marys Park in Beragh to power their way through to the Minor League Grade One Final when they got the better of neighbours Errigal Ciaran.

In the first half there was little between the sides with the St.Colmcilles leading 2-5 to 1-4 but after the break they seized controlled with man of the match Ryan Donaghy to the fore with a hugely impressive 1-9 to his name. Donaghy and Conan Canavan exchanged early points and at the end of the opening quarter the winners struck for their first goal when Donaghy cooly converted from the penalty spot after Vincent Gormley had been fouled.

Errigal Ciaran though responded with a major of their own through Canavan and with Shea McDermott and Charlie Maguire both contributing points they were well in the contest. Donaghy scored from play and from a free and just before halftime the winners got a brilliant second goal when Gormley smashed an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net.

Carrickmore picked up were they had left off on the restart with Shea Munroe landing a two pointer to increase their advantage. All Ireland U20 winner McDermott kicked four second half points for Errigal Ciaran with Canavan, Maguire and Michael Mullin all on target as well but they were always chasing the game as Carrickmore upped the tempo.

Loughlin Gillen and Conall Loughran both split the posts rom play for the winners with Munroe converting a “45” before a goal from Brayden McNally effectively ended the game as a contest. Gormley and Phelim McCrory added points with the superb Donaghy tagging on another trio of scores as well as they won with a bit to spare to set up an intriguing final shootout with Fintona.