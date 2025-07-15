Fintona and Rock play out a thrilling draw

Fintona 2-17 Rock 1-20

FRIDAY’S thrilling back-and-forth contest ended in a draw, with little to separate the sides at St Lawrence’s Park, as the Pearses’ maintain a one-point gap over their challengers in the league.

The sweltering heat failed to hamper the high-paced action as both teams secured early conversions. Fintona’s game-opening point courtesy of a Cathal Starrs free-kick was met with immediate response from the Rock’s men as Shane Murphy, Conor McGarrity and Liam Nugent converted in quick succession.

Momentum would shift back to the home side momentarily with Conan Hegarty and Caolan Donnelly adding their names to the scoresheet. However, it seemed like neither side was able to grasp control of the game as an impressive Shane Murphy two-pointer saw Rock level once again 15 minutes into proceedings.

The away side would amplify the pressure, scrambling to the ball after a menacing Fintona attack fizzled out. The Rock side countered with a blistering run up the pitch and a precise point from Caolan Chada, which was subsequently followed by a further point from McGarrity and a free from Nugent to grant the visitors a three-point lead at the break.

The fans were treated to a flurry of three goals in three minutes as both teams desperately fought for breathing room as the second half got underway. Donnelly levelled the scores early, slotting home low past the keeper.

The Rock players responded in immediate effect with a goal from Nugent to regain their three-point lead; however, this was dashed once more as Donnelly doubled his goals a minute later in an exhilarating start to the half.

Both sides would continue to joust for separation, with two pointers from Donnelly and Mark McGlinn influencing the tempo of the game and contributing to the Pearses’ ability to secure a six-point lead before the match was stopped for a water break after 20 minutes of play.

However, the home side displayed a lack of defensive discipline during the closing stages of the match, with Niall Donnelly picking up a yellow card after a rough shoulder-challenge on Thomas Mackle, which was shortly followed by a conversion from Daly after the ref played advantage for another Fintona foul.

Shane Murphy continued to close the deficit with his second two pointer of the match as the contest entered injury time in an intense close to proceedings.

Fintona would make a costly error after 33 minutes of play by violating the three up rule for the second time in the game, which was punished by an in-form Murphy who scored a two-point free kick to close out the game.

Scorers

Fintona: Caolan Donnelly (2-4, 1t/p), Conan Hegarty (0-5, 3f), Cathal Starrs (0-3, 1t/p, 1f), Mark McGlinn (0-3, 2tpf), Conor McGoldrick (0-1), Eugene Colton (0-1).

Rock: Shane Murphy (0-9, 1t/p, 2tpf, 2f), Liam Nugent (1-3, 1f), Cormac O’Neill (0-3), Connor McGarrity (0-2), Shea Daly (0-2), Caolan Chada (0-1).

Teams

Fintona: Oisin Watson, Eoghan Hegarty, Niall Murray, Patrick McWilliams, Caolan Donnelly, Cathal Starrs, Pauric Kelly, Conor McGoldrick, Mark McGlinn, Oran Hughes, Eugene Liam McCarroll, Tiernan Watson, Conan Hegarty, Niall Donnelly, Callum Welsh. Subs: Eugene Colton for Welsh.

Rock: Oisin Mac Nia, Mark McAleer, Shea Litter, Niall McWilliams, Cormac O’Neill, Shea Daly, Caolan Chada, Enda McWilliams, Thomas Mackle, Padraig Mullan, Shane Murphy, Eoin Gallagher, Odhran Nugent, Liam Nugent, Conor McGarrity. Subs: None used.

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Omagh).